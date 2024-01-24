Foreign loan servicing surges 49% in Jul-Dec 2023

Economy

Saifuddin Saif
24 January, 2024, 12:10 am
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 12:29 am

Related News

Foreign loan servicing surges 49% in Jul-Dec 2023

Bangladesh repaid $1.56 billion in interest and principal to development partners during July-December of FY24. It was $1.05 billion in the same period previous fiscal year.

Saifuddin Saif
24 January, 2024, 12:10 am
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 12:29 am

 

Infographics: TBS
Infographics: TBS

The pressure of repaying foreign loans, a key source of financing development projects, is mounting on Bangladesh with rising interest rates and conclusion of loan grace period of several mega projects.

The country's foreign loan servicing increased by 48.82% in the first six months of the current fiscal year, according to the Economic Relations Department (ERD).

Bangladesh repaid $1.56 billion in interest and principal to development partners during July-December of FY24. It was $1.05 billion in the same period previous fiscal year.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Interest payments alone increased by 133% to $641.66 million during the period, ERD data shows. Actual payouts rose 19% over the same period.

ERD officials said the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) rate has increased due to the war situation between Ukraine and Russia. Current SOFR rate is more than 5%. Before the Russia-Ukraine war, the rate was less than 1%.

Besides, the market-based loans of Bangladesh are gradually increasing, they said. Because of this, Bangladesh now has to pay more money in terms of interest.

About 75% of Bangladesh's loans from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and all loans from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) are market-based. Bangladesh also takes market-based loans on a small scale from the World Bank.

If current interest rates in the international market remain unchanged, Bangladesh will have to pay $1.19 billion in interest by the end of the current fiscal year. 

In FY23, Bangladesh paid $944 million in interest, compared to $469 million in the previous fiscal.

ERD officials said loan servicing pressure will continue because the grace period of several loans for budget support and some mega projects including Karnaphuli Tunnel, Padma Rail Link has ended. 

As a result, the principal of these loans must be paid now, they said.

Mustafa K Mujeri, executive director at the Institute for Inclusive Finance and Development, said focus should be on boosting exports and remittances to address loan servicing challenges which will increase further. 

"It's crucial to implement a strategic plan now to navigate this situation," he suggested. 

Loan commitment rises 

According to the ERD, foreign loan commitments increased by 296.65% to $6.98 billion in the first 6 months of current fiscal. Commitments from development partners totaled $1.76 billion during the same period last fiscal.

The highest commitments in the period were from the ADB at $2.46 billion, followed by $2.02 billion from Japan, and $1.41 billion from the World Bank.

ERD officials noted that the preparation for loan processes was, with successful agreements reached with development partners for projects since the start of the financial year. 

Loan disbursement drops

The disbursement of committed foreign loans declined by 7.49% year-on-year in July-December, attributed to the sluggish implementation of projects despite increased commitments. 

Development partners released $4.06 billion during this period, compared to $3.78 billion in the previous fiscal's July-December timeframe. 

ADB led disbursements with $1.11 billion, followed by the World Bank at $892.23 million, Japan at $812 million. Besides, Russia released $544.10 million, and China at $361.71 million.

Committee to speed up foreign aided projects

A proposal for a high-level committee headed by the principal secretary to the prime minister to speed up the implementation of the foreign funded projects is likely to be placed at a Planning Commission meeting today. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasian will chair the meeting. 

The last Planning Commission meeting was held on 21 January 2015.

Meanwhile, one of the the agenda of the meeting is to remove the mismatch between the projection of the 8th Five Year Plan and the allocation of the Annual Development Program (ADP).

Besides, at the meeting, a new committee to select new projects may be decided. The 9th Five Year Plan formulation and directions to manage the current economic situation may also be discussed at the meeting.

Bangladesh / Top News

Mega Project / Bangladesh / Loan disbursal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The versatility of cane allows for the creation of sleek and modern designs. Photo: Collected

From necessity to aesthetics: Cane furnitures make a comeback

10h | Habitat
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A strange landscape beyond the mist

15h | Panorama
Representational Picture

Why is Bangladesh so weak at fighting corruption?

15h | Panorama
Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party originally rose to power on the back of the movement to build the Ayodhya temple. Photo: Hindustan Times

Faith and state are a powerful mix for India's Modi

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladeshi cricketer named to the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year

Bangladeshi cricketer named to the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year

2h | Videos
Canada to restrict visas for foreign students.

Canada to restrict visas for foreign students.

1h | Videos
Australia scraps 'Golden Visa' scheme

Australia scraps 'Golden Visa' scheme

4h | Videos
Apparel exports surge 20.54% to non-traditional markets in 2023

Apparel exports surge 20.54% to non-traditional markets in 2023

6h | Videos