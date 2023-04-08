Five items lead Ctg Customs’ revenue growth

Economy

Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury
08 April, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2023, 10:26 pm

Related News

Five items lead Ctg Customs’ revenue growth

Data show customs revenue generated from five import items increased by Tk2,000 crore from July to February.

Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury
08 April, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2023, 10:26 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

When the country's international trade is stifled by LC opening restrictions and the dollar crisis, imports of five items through the Chattogram port are showing promising growth, helping the government's much-needed customs revenue collection efforts. 

Among the top revenue-generating import items, only five - high speed diesel oil, motor sprint of HBOC TYPE, broken or crushed stone, other coal, and cement clinker - have seen import growth in the first eight months (July to February) of the current fiscal year.

The port's data show that customs revenue generated from these five items increased by Tk2,000 crore during the period.

Traders have said the import of these items has increased because of their critical importance in the ongoing development projects.

"Despite an overall slowdown, the import of these high-priced critical products had to be kept normal," Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mahbubul Alam told The Business Standard. 

"Besides, the import of some products has decreased. But due to their increased price, the revenue of the customs has gone up," he added.

According to data from the National Board of Revenue, the import of high speed diesel oil from July to February jumped 40% compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year. Import duty collection from this import increased 39% to Tk998 crore.

Import of broken or crushed stone saw an increase of 37% with Tk366 crore or 80% revenue growth during the period. 

Import of cement clinker increased by 5%, generating Tk247 crore in higher revenue.

Revenue from other coal increased by Tk191 crore with 30% import growth. 

Import of motor sprint of HBOC TYPE grew by 43% and revenue from the product increased by Tk199 crore.

Besides, the import of palm oil, also among the top revenue-earning items, jumped by 33%. However, due to its reduced price in the international market, revenue from it contracted by Tk476 crore. 

"Any increase in imports depends on demand. Due to difficulties in the opening of LCs, import of some goods has decreased," Md Bodruzzaman Munshi, deputy commissioner of Chattogram Custom House, told TBS.

Now, the situation is gradually getting back to normal, he added.

He also said imports of items fluctuate depending on international market prices affecting customs revenue. 

Traditionally, high-speed diesel oil, motor sprint of HBOC TYPE, broken or crushed stone, other coal, cement clinker, petroleum oil, coal, palm oil, fresh or dried oranges, lubricating oil, crude oil, milk cream powder and finishing ceramic are among the top revenue-generating import items, according to the list of Customs House, Chattogram.

Top News

Ctg customs / revenue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Food safari: Sehri outing in Dhaka

11h | Food
Representational Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A firefighter's account: How to fight a flame

11h | Bangladesh
The betel nuts are brought to this bazaar from all across Ukhiya upazila, Teknaf and Ramu. Photo: Nusmila Lohani

Shonapara's gold: A tiny betel nut market worth crores

15h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Best 7-seaters in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

FBI has arrested more than 100 cybercriminals

FBI has arrested more than 100 cybercriminals

4h | Tech Talk
GPT-4 will give food recipes by looking at ingredients!

GPT-4 will give food recipes by looking at ingredients!

8h | Tech Talk
Lolita to return home waters after 50 years

Lolita to return home waters after 50 years

9h | TBS World
Corporate earnings will recover in January-June

Corporate earnings will recover in January-June

11h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

3
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

4
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

5
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka

6
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula