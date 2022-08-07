First ever foreign cargo ship reaches Mongla Port directly

Economy

TBS Report
07 August, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 10:30 pm

Related News

First ever foreign cargo ship reaches Mongla Port directly

TBS Report
07 August, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 10:30 pm

A foreign cargo ship carrying 1,280 reconditioned cars from Japan reached Mongla Port directly for the first time Sunday morning.

The Malaysian flag carrier, MV Malaysia Star, arrived at jetty 6 at 7:30am. 

"The cargo ship carrying 1,280 reconditioned cars from Japan reached the port directly on Sunday. Earlier, ships that could hold only 500-700 cars, would come to  Mongla Port after offloading some cars at Chattogram Port first," said Mongla Port Authority's Harbour Master, Commander Sheikh Fakhar Uddin. 

Now importers are bringing cars directly through Mongla Port as the cost and distance have come down due to the Padma Bridge.      

General Manager Md Wahiduzzaman of Ancient Steam Ship, Khulna, the local shipping agent for the MV Malaysia Star, said this type of huge ship has come to Mongla Port with imported cars for the first time since the inauguration of the Padma Bridge.   

He also said the cars would be unloaded from that ship within by Sunday.  

"Industrialists, and importers and exporters, are now showing more interest in Mongla Port as the distance from Dhaka by road has reduced due to the Padma Bridge. Recently Mongla Port has set a record in importing reconditioned cars, beating Chattogram Port," Mongla Port Authority, Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa, told The Business Standard.

Now foreign ships are directly coming to the port with imported cars, he said, adding that cars can now be unloaded in less time and reach Dhaka across the Padma Bridge quickly. 

Top News

Mongla port

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Safa Shareef’s bridal make-up: Contemporary with a ‘deshi’ touch

Safa Shareef’s bridal make-up: Contemporary with a ‘deshi’ touch

16h | Mode
Infograph: TBS

Why a drastic fuel price hike is dangerous

1d | Panorama
A fuel price hike to fuel agony

A fuel price hike to fuel agony

1d | Panorama
Kamal Uddin Mazumder. Sketch: TBS

Rising foreign debt and balance of payments deficit: Does Bangladesh need to worry?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How Google Maps operates in Bangladesh

How Google Maps operates in Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Is BPC really in loss?

Is BPC really in loss?

7h | Videos
Reasons behind Putin-Erdogan's meeting in Sochi

Reasons behind Putin-Erdogan's meeting in Sochi

11h | Videos
Dr Jamaluddin Ahmed talks about recent fuel price hike

Dr Jamaluddin Ahmed talks about recent fuel price hike

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

2
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

3
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import

6
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Energy

Summit proposes long-term LNG supply to Petrobangla