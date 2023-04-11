Fertiliser prices up by Tk5 per kg

The government has raised the price of fertilisers - including Urea, DAP, TSP and MOP - by Tk5 per kilogram in view of their global price hike.

The price was hiked for both dealers and farmers, according to a notice issued by the Fertilizer Management and Monitoring Branch of the Ministry of Agriculture on Monday (10 April).

The new price rate will be effective immediately from 10 April, according to the ministry announcement.

"Fertiliser price has increased in the international market in light of the current global economy, as a result, the selling price of fertilisers have been readjusted in order to maintain its import at a reasonable level and ensure the best use of it," reads the notice.

From now on, the Urea price at the dealer and farmer level will be Tk25 and Tk27 per kg respectively, which was Tk20 and Tk22 previously.

The price of Urea was last readjusted at Tk22 a kilogram for farmers and Tk20 per kg for dealers in August 2022.

Besides, Di-ammonium Phosphate popularly known as DAP price has been fixed at Tk19 and Tk21 per kg for dealers and farmers respectively and MOP (Muriate of potash) price will be Tk18 and Tk20 per kg.

Meanwhile, the price of per kg Triple superphosphate (TSP) will be the same as urea which is Tk25 for dealers and Tk27 for farmers.

Earlier this month, Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque told media that the government has no plan to raise the prices of fertilisers.

"The prices of fertiliser will not increase and the government will ensure that the farmers get enough fertiliser. We won't allow any crisis to be created over fertiliser for the continuation of food production," he said after attending the meeting of the National Coordination and Advisory Committee on Fertiliser on 3 April.

According to the minister, the government has set the demand for fertiliser at 68.42 lakh tones for fiscal 2023-24.

There is a demand for 27 lakh tonnes of urea fertiliser and 16 lakh tonnes of DAP fertiliser in the fiscal year 2023-24, he added.

In addition, there is a demand for 7.5 lakh tonnes of TSP fertiliser and 9 lakh tonnes of MOP fertiliser, he noted.

According to a notice signed by Md Kamrul Islam Bhuiyan, information officer of the agriculture ministry, the current price of Urea, DAP, TSP and MOP fertilisers in the international market is Tk48, Tk70, Tk50 and Tk60 per kg respectively. This resulted in the government paying a subsidy of Tk21 for Urea, Tk49 for DAP, Tk23 for TSP and Tk40 for MOP per kg even after the latest price hike.

The government subsidy in the sector has hiked for the fourth time after fertilizer prices were raised 3-4 times in the global market in the last three years, it said.

The amount of subsidy in the fiscal year 2020-21 was Tk7,420 crore which had increased to TK28,000 crore in FY2021-22. In the current fiscal year, the government is required to pay around Tk46,000 crore in subsidies for fertilisers.

Between FY2008-09 and FY2022-23, the government spent around Tk1,19,837 crore as fertiliser subsidies.