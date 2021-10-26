FDI drops $56m in first half of 2021

Economy

TBS Report
26 October, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 10:08 pm

FDI drops $56m in first half of 2021

According to the Bangladesh Bank’s monthly economic trends, the net inflow of FDI stood at US$1,131 million in the January-June period of the current year, which was $1,187 million in the same period in 2020

TBS Report
26 October, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 10:08 pm
FDI drops $56m in first half of 2021

The net inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Bangladesh dropped by $56 million in the first half of the current calendar year.

According to the Bangladesh Bank's monthly economic trends, the net inflow of FDI stood at $1,131 million in the January-June period of the current year, which was $1,187 million in the same period in 2020.

This around 4.74% decline goes against the global trend of rising FDI during the period.

According to UNCTAD's Investment Trends Monitor published on 19 October, Global FDI flows in the first half of 2021 reached an estimated $852 billion, showing stronger than expected rebound momentum. 

The increase in the first two quarters recovered more than 70% of the Covid-19 pandemic induced loss in 2020, UNCTAD reported.  

The global inflow of FDI came down to $957 billion last year, a decline of 35% from the annual inflow of $1,481 billion in 2019.

The FDI in the Least Developed Countries (LDCs), including Bangladesh, declined by 9% in the first half of the year against a 30% jump in middle-income economies and a 117% increase in high-income economies.

Developed economies saw the biggest rise, with FDI reaching an estimated $424 billion in the first half (H1) of 2021, more than three times that of the exceptionally low level in 2020. 

FDI flows in developing economies also increased significantly totaling $427 billion in 2021 H1, with a growth acceleration in East and South-East Asia (+25%), a recovery to near pre-pandemic levels in Central and South America, and upticks in several other economies across Africa and West and Central Asia.

Of the total recovery increase in global FDI flows in the first half of 2021 of $373 billion, 75% was recorded in developed economies. 

High-Income countries more than doubled quarterly FDI inflows from rock bottom 2020 levels, middle-income economies saw a 30% increase, and low-income economies a further 9% decline.

Top News

Foreign direct investment (FDI)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Dhanmondi Lake to be protected with proper planning

Dhanmondi Lake to be protected with proper planning

11h | Videos
$12-15bn smuggled out a year

$12-15bn smuggled out a year

11h | Videos
Menstrual health facts everyone should know

Menstrual health facts everyone should know

11h | Videos
Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ completes journey in England

Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ completes journey in England

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF