FBCCI wants testing labs at ports to ease doing business

Economy

TBS Report
14 September, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 08:08 pm

Related News

FBCCI wants testing labs at ports to ease doing business

TBS Report
14 September, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 08:08 pm
FBCCI wants testing labs at ports to ease doing business

Testing labs need to be set up at ports so that imported raw materials can be released swiftly and factory production continues up and running, said Md Jasim Uddin, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) on Wednesday.

Now, goods imported mainly through the Chattogram port have to be sent to Dhaka for testing, which leads to a delay up to a month in releasing the goods, he noted at the second meeting of the FBCCI standing committee on port and shipping held at the FBCCI office. 

In the case of importers who have been importing the same products for many years, Jasim Uddin recommended checking consignments on a random basis.

Urging businesses to list problems related to ports and shipping and send it to the FBCCI, Senior Vice President of FBCCI Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu said proper port operations are essential to create a business-friendly environment in the country. 

He assured to continue all kinds of assistance from the FBCCI. 

The senior vice-president also called upon traders to increase imports and exports of goods through land ports capitalising on the free transit facility offered by India.

Vice-president of FBCCI Md Habib Ullah Dawn said goods get stuck at ports for 15-20 days even if there is no fault detected during inspection, causing importers to pay extra in port charges and also count losses for late sales of the goods. 

Members of the FBCCI standing committee said customs officials get a 15% incentive on the fines imposed on products because of HS code related mistakes. In many cases, the officials slapped fines on traders just to get the incentive, they claimed, calling for the cancellation of the provision of such incentive to stop this harassment.

They also suggested making the entire system online to enlist products in the NBR's list of HS codes easily and accurately.

Traders complained that the prime minister's directive to keep the port operational 24 hours a day is not being implemented. 

They said they cannot get deliveries of goods on Fridays and Saturdays even though the inspection is done on Thursdays.

The businesses demanded that the NBR appoint sufficient officers to implement the directives of the prime minister.

Stating that Padma Bridge, Payra Port and Mongla Port have opened up windows of opportunities, Chairman of the FBCCI standing committee Md Parvez Sajjad Akhtar demanded the development of port infrastructure to utilise these possibilities. 

Construction of a new jetty at Chattogram port is necessary, he also said.

Top News

FBCCI / Testing lab / Port

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Leading the parade was Mr. Khondker Mandood Ahmed’s classic Mercedes Benz W123 E Class, followed by the newer generation sedans and coupes, followed by SUVs. Photo: Saikat Roy

Club Drive 3: Mercedes Benz Mawa Run

6h | Wheels
Photo: Noor A Alam

The story of a people through the story of their language

7h | Panorama
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an illegal RMG export business 

12h | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

First fifty ‘Being Human’ customers to receive Salman Khan-signed caps

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Ignored plan that could have brought relief to the city!

Ignored plan that could have brought relief to the city!

31m | Videos
How is the Bangladesh Men's T20 World Cup squad?

How is the Bangladesh Men's T20 World Cup squad?

1h | Videos
Students in depression for not getting better grades!

Students in depression for not getting better grades!

2h | Videos
7 unknown facts about Queen Elizabeth II

7 unknown facts about Queen Elizabeth II

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

6
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka