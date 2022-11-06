FBCCI teams up with BTF project

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Sudnay with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)-funded Bangladesh Trade Facilitation (BTF) project to explore the potential of exporting Bangladeshi agro products, fish and processed commodities in the global market.

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin and BTF project director Michael J Parr signed the MoU on behalf of the respective parties.

In his speech, Md Jashim Uddin said that despite having huge potential, Bangladesh has failed to grab its share in the mainstream global agro and processed items market due to a lack of an international standard. The MoU would help develop the regular cooperation between BTF and FBCCI, leading to the export and diversification of the agro products in Bangladesh, ensuring safety and quality of the imported food items, and playing an effective role in improving the institutions for commercialisation of agriculture.

The FBCCI president noted that the agricultural production has to be increased to ensure availability of agro products at home and abroad at a lower price.

In his comment, Michael J Parr said that the MoU would play a role in increasing the export of Bangladeshi agro products in the global mainstream market through the exchange of agriculture related information.

Victoria Baker, International Programme Specialist of USDA Foreign Agricultural Service, said that the MoU would strengthen the cooperation of BTF project with the private sector of Bangladesh and help develop the agriculture.

FBCCI Senior Vice-President Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu said that the MoU would facilitate local and international trade expansion of the Bangladeshi agro products along with setting up of testing facilities, warehouses and building capacity of the private sector agriculture institutions.