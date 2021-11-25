FBCCI sees opportunities in LDC graduation

Economy

BSS
25 November, 2021, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 08:28 pm

Related News

FBCCI sees opportunities in LDC graduation

Bangladesh will require improved skills, heterogeneous export items, and  a large amount of foreign and local investment for being ready to face the  challenges

BSS
25 November, 2021, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 08:28 pm
FBCCI sees opportunities in LDC graduation

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of  Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) is foreseeing opportunities in LDC graduation  rather than challenges.

"There is widespread fear about Bangladesh's LDC graduation. But, I think  it might bring opportunities for the country instead of posing challenges,"  FBCCI president Md Jasim Uddin said at a press conference today.

"Bangladesh will require improved skills, heterogeneous export items, and  a large amount of foreign and local investment for being ready to face the  challenges," he noted.

The FBCCI held the press conference to inform the media about the outcomes  of recent visit of an FBCCI delegation, lead by its president, to the UK and  France as the Prime Minister's entourage.

The planned countrywide 100 special economic zones, 12 existing EPZs, the  active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) park project are going to be major  strength of the country to turn the challenges into opportunities, Jasim added.

The chief of the country's apex trade body said that earlier, it was very difficult to invest in Bangladesh by buying land. "But, the economic zones  are going to put an end to that hassle. Now, we can invite foreigners to invest in Bangladesh."

With the graduation from the LDC list, Bangladesh is going to lose preferential trade benefits, which is going to make it less competitive. In a  bid to absorb the shock, the government is mulling to sign bilateral trade arrangements like PTAs and FTAs with large export destinations.

The FBCCI president also shrugged off the fear about free trade agreement  (FTA) adding, "It won't be a problem if Bangladesh can strike a balance on  bilateral trade,"

Jashim gave example of the US market where Bangladeshi apparels has witnessed 23 percent export growth without GSP facility.

He also informed that all the spinning mill machineries to be made until 2025 has been booked and 99 percent customers of those mills are Bangladeshi investors who are looking to set up such spinning mills in the country.

Jashim, however, added that Bangladesh will need GSP facilities in the EU market, its second largest export destination, for 10 more years to get prepared for facing the graduation challenges as well as becoming a developed nation by 2041.

During the visit, the business leaders tried to attract foreign investments, from the second and third generation NRBs in particular, explore market for new Bangladeshi products in Europe and branding Bangladesh.

Their main objective was to engage the new generation NRBs with Bangladesh's development process by projecting positive image of the country, which will be crucial for the country in the coming days.

Answering to a question, Jasim was not in favour of the fuel price hike at a time when the country is overcoming the Covid-19 shock. 

Replying to another question with regard to rising bad loans in banks, he pointed out that 98 percent of the loan defaulters are large borrowers who have really faced a setback during the pandemic.

FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Vice Presidents MA Momen, Aminul Haque Shamim and Directors of FBCCI were also present at the press conference. 

Bangladesh / Top News

LDC graduation / LDC benefits

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Hinduja brothers, clockwise from left, Ashok, Prakash, Gopichand and Srichand in Mumbai in 2011. Photo: Bloomberg

Billionaire family feud puts a century-old business empire in jeopardy

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The need for an upskilling revolution

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

A million ways for an elephant to die in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Inside of the Kibo module in ISS. Photo: Collected

Enigma Systems: The robotics team who sent ‘Amar Shonar Bangla’ to space

10h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

49m | Videos
PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

54m | Videos
Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

1d | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?