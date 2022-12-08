FBCCI seeks UK partnership to develop technology, supply chain

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI), the apex business body, has sought the UK's partnership to ensure the transition from least developed countries and modern technology to meet the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution.

In addition, the business apex body also sought the UK's corporation in connecting local supply systems with global supply systems, applying innovative knowledge in agricultural and industrial products and services.

"Bangladesh is constantly moving towards development. It continues to create a field of potential for traders and investors. But to meet the challenges of LDC graduation and the fourth industrial revolution, partnership initiatives in the technology and supply chain sectors are essential. We need UK investment, including technical assistance in agriculture, industry and services," said FBCCI President Md Jasim Uddin at the Bangladesh-UK Trade and Investment Meeting-2022 organised in London on Wednesday.

The FBCCI president also mentioned that there are opportunities for UK investment in the financial services sector including energy, food processing, medicine, plastic and petrochemical, engineering, logistics, and human resource development in Bangladesh.

He also said that the trade and investment relations of both countries will be strengthened through the partnership actions of the government and businessmen.

FBCCI is going to organise Bangladesh Business Summit-2023 in March of next year where Bangladesh's competitiveness and investment potential will be presented. He invited the UK government and businessmen to participate in this conference.