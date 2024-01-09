FBCCI leaders congratulate PM Hasina for winning national election

Leaders of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) led by its President Mahbubul Alam congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for winning in the 12th National Election.

FBCCI leaders presented a bouquet of flowers to the PM at Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Tuesday (9 January) as a token of their best wishes and support for the newly elected government, reads a press release.

FBCCI, the umbrella organisation of the private sector of Bangladesh, reiterated its commitment to work closely with the government in enhancing the economic growth of the country.

The leaders expressed their enthusiasm to contribute to the nation's progress and development.

FBCCI Senior Vice President Md Amin Helaly, vice presidents Khairul Huda Chopol, Mohammad Anwar Sadat Sarker, Joshoda Jibon Deb Nath, Shomi Kaiser, Rashadul Hossain Chowdhury (Ronni) and Md Munir Hossain, FBCCI Director Munal Mahbub and others were present on the occasion.