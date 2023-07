The biennial poll to elect the Board of Directors of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) started today (31 July) at 9am at the Bangabandhu International Convention Centre in the capital's Agargaon.

The voting will continue till 4pm without any break, said a FBCCI press release yesterday (30 July).

With an 80-member Board of Directors, the apex trade body will elect 23 directors through tomorrow's election.