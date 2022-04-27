Factories disburse Eid bonuses till midnight

Economy

TBS Report
27 April, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 10:40 pm

Related News

Factories disburse Eid bonuses till midnight

TBS Report
27 April, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 10:40 pm
Factories disburse Eid bonuses till midnight

In order to ensure a joyful Eid vacation for industrial workers, factories have been working to clear the salaries and Eid bonuses till Wednesday midnight.

Industrial police, entrepreneurs, and labour leaders reported that almost all the factories have paid the salaries for March till date, while some have also paid half of the salary for April.  

Although all parties were optimistic to clear the dues before Eid vacation, a number of factories are yet to pay the Eid bonuses as of Wednesday.

Seeking anonymity, a top official of the Industrial Police told The Business Standard that said almost every factory has paid March salary and approximately 50% of the factories have paid Eid bonuses till 8pm on Wednesday.

He also mentioned that there is a huge rush in the Industrial zones as a result of which many factories are paying Eid bonuses at night and it may continue till 10pm.

For this reason, industrial police could not complete the data collection of workers' salary-bonus payments on Wednesday.

According to the Tuesday data of Industrial Police, a total of 102 industries have not paid their workers' March wages out of 9,176 factories across the country. Of these are 29 apparel factories, eight textile mills, two BEPZA economic zone mills and 63 other factories.

The data also mentioned that around 3,151 factories have paid Eid bonuses to their workers, of which 975 are apparel factories, 129 textile mills, 231 BEPZA economic zone factories, and 1,797 miscellaneous factories.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan said almost 100% of BGMEA member factories have paid their salaries and over 80% of factories have disbursed the Eid bonuses till Wednesday.

He acknowledged that a few BGMEA member factories are facing difficulties in paying their workers but the organisation is actively working to manage funds for them, hoping that they will be able to pay all the workers before Eid holidays.

Regarding the crisis behind these factories, the BGMEA president said that some factories have been hit hard by the cancelled orders due to the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war while a number of buyers are deferring the payment by up to four months instead of the payment at sight.

BKMEA Executive President Mohammad Hatem echoed with BGMEA president and said there has been a liquidity crisis because many garment owners are under financial pressure since banks are deducting their stimulus package loan payment after submitting the export document. As a result, the owners are not getting the full amount of export payment.

He hoped that the workers will be given the salary-bonus within the deadline given by the government, which was fixed at the last tripartite meeting at the labour ministry.

Earlier, state minister for labour and employment Monnujan Sufian had given directives to the owners of the industries and manufacturing units to clear the payments of Eid bonuses and salaries for March (full) and April (half) before the Eid vacation, scheduled to begin on 29 April.

The Business Standard has found that a number of factories have announced a holiday from 28 April after clearing their workers' monthly salaries and bonuses.

Talking to The Business Standard, Center for Workers Solidarity Executive Director Kalpana Akhter said, "We have no information of any incident over salary and bonus payment on Wednesday."

"There are many problems in small and subcontracted factories to pay salaries and bonuses," she said, adding that large factories – which are slow in paying wages - should take some responsibility as those small factories are working for them.

BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim said BGMEA has 1,072 factories in Dhaka; of them, 7seven factories had financial problems but the crisis was resolved today.

He also hoped that every factory would be able to give salary-bonus to their workers before Eid vacation.

Top News

Factories / Eid bonus / Pay Eid bonuses / Eid bonuses / Salary disbursement / salary

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter may clash with Twitter’s own. Photo: Bloomberg

Musk is the wrong leader for Twitter’s vital mission

10h | Panorama
Their plumage is beaded with numerous eye-like spots, akin to its namesake, the peacock. Photo: eBird

Of peacock-pheasant, jungle rules, and lucky strike: A birdwatching story

11h | Earth
Photos: Noor-a-Alam

How mosques and markets created an illegal marketplace for jammers, boosters

11h | Panorama
Dr Zaidi Sattar. Sketch: TBS

‘The protection of import-substituting industries is creating an anti-export bias’

12h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

4h | Videos
N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

5h | Videos
Who owns Tentultala field?

Who owns Tentultala field?

5h | Videos
crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

4
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access
Economy

Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access