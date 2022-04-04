Export sees over 54% growth in March

Economy

The export receipts surpassed the $3.54 billion target set for the month, registering a 54.82% year-on-year growth

Representational Image. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Representational Image. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Bangladesh has recorded export earnings amounting to $4.76 billion in March this year.

The export receipts surpassed the $3.54 billion target set for the month, registering a 54.82% year-on-year growth.

As per Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data released on Monday, apparel shipment grew by 60.15% to $3.9 billion year-on-year in March.

Of the receipts, over $2,050 million came from knitwear shipments, while woven items fetched around $1,881, according to the EPB.

Two other major export sectors – agricultural and leather and leather products – also saw 28.29% growth to $105.26 million and 41.24% growth to $111.82 million respectively last month.

Besides, fish, pharmaceuticals and plastic products also posted impressive growth year-on-year. 

The data mentioned that all sectors, except jute and jute goods, had been performing well in the first eight months of the current fiscal year.

Jute and jute goods lost out, posting 3.51% negative growth in March.

 

Comments

