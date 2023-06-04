Export earnings see $1b jump in May

The country's export earnings witnessed a significant increase in May at $4.85 billion, which is 26% higher compared to $3.83 billion received during the same period last year.

Bangladesh sees this jump after recording negative growth for two straight months of March and April. In April, the country received $3.96 billion in export earnings prior to $4.64 billion in March.

Despite the year-on-year growth, the earning is still 5.29% short of the government set target, according to the Export Promotion Bureau data released on Sunday.

Previously, the government had set a target to earn $5.12 billion for this month.

Also, the apparel sector has recorded a 28.3% growth in export earnings to $4.05 billion in May.

Last year, in May, Bangladesh earned $3.16 billion from this export oriented sector.

According to data from the EPB, merchandise exports in the July-May period of the FY2022-23 soared by 7.11% year-on-year, reaching $50.5 billion.