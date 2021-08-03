Export earnings see 11% fall in July

The country's export earnings have experienced a sudden fall in the first month (July) of the current financial year compared to the same period of the last fiscal year.

According to the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data released today, Bangladesh exported goods worth $3.48 billion, which is 11.19% less than the same period last year.

In July last year, the country exported goods worth $3.91billion.

This earnings fall happened due to a massive decrease in apparel shipment during the Eid vacation and the ongoing lockdown.

However, apparel exports had shown a remarkable 37% growth in the first three weeks of July increasing earnings to $2.22 billion until 19 July from $1.66 billion of the same period last year, according to data compiled by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

In July, Bangladesh exported apparel items worth $2.88 billion, which is over 83% of the country's total export earnings for the month.

In July last year, Bangladesh exported garment products worth $3.24 billion.

According to the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), monthly data the decline in exports of all the top sectors except Leather and leather goods, vegetables, wigs and human hair, waste Plastic, headgear and cap products has had a negative impact on overall product exports.