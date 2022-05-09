Export earnings expected to reach $50B this fiscal year 

Economy

Reyad Hossain
09 May, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 08:48 pm

Related News

Export earnings expected to reach $50B this fiscal year 

Bangladesh’s export earnings have almost reached its export target amounting to 43.5 billion set for FY22 in 10 months

Reyad Hossain
09 May, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 08:48 pm
File photo of Chattogram Port. Photo: TBS
File photo of Chattogram Port. Photo: TBS

Exporters and Export Promotion Bureau officials have expressed hope that Bangladesh's goods exports will reach a milestone of $50 billion after the end of the current fiscal year 2021-22, which will be $7 billion more than the target.

AHM Ahsan, vice-chairman of EPB, told TBS, "If we take $8 billion worth of services exports into account, our exports will reach $58 billion after the end of the current fiscal year."

The exports will continue to grow this way until next October, he noted.

Bangladesh's export earnings have almost reached its export target amounting to 43.5 billion set for FY22 in 10 months, thanks to growing global demand for apparels and shifting of a good number of work orders from China.

In April, the exports clocked the $4 billion mark for the eight consecutive month with a little over 51% year-on-year growth.

In July-April, the country raked in $43.34 billion in exports with the readymade garment sector having been the major contributor as usual - it alone accounts for more than 81%, according to sources at the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB). 

Shahidullah Azim, vice president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) told The Business Standard, "The ongoing robust growth of RMG exports will continue in upcoming months too."

The RMG exports will surpass $43 billion while the target was $35 billion for FY22, he noted.

Shahidullah Azim said RMG exports have potential to grow at a higher rate if customs-related complications are eased and business costs are reduced.

The RMG sector apart, frozen and live fish, agricultural goods, leather goods, home textiles, pharmaceuticals and plastics also posted a robust growth.

Three potential sectors, leather and leather goods, agricultural products and home textiles crossed the $1 billion mark, but jute and jute goods registered a negative growth.

Industry leaders say China's gradual pulling out of the apparel business owing to high production costs has come as a blessing for Bangladesh as it is now getting many orders shifting from the world's largest exporter.

Besides, consumers still continue to release their pent-up demand for clothing in particular after the pandemic situation normalised, leading to word order pouring in a big number.

 

Bangladesh / Top News / Trade

Export earnings / RMG / Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

7h | Brands
Journalists holding banners and placards in protest to the Digital Security Act in front of the Press Club in October 2018. Photo: Reuters

‘Imposing restrictions on the press or an individual's free speech is a fairly popular idea in Bangladesh’ 

7h | Panorama
A compact washing machine for a minimalist lifestyle

A compact washing machine for a minimalist lifestyle

8h | Brands
With a microscopic camera, comes microscopic disappointments – Oppo F21 Pro

With a microscopic camera, comes microscopic disappointments – Oppo F21 Pro

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

6h | Videos
Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

8h | Videos
Gifts for mom on Mother's Day

Gifts for mom on Mother's Day

1d | Videos
Russia losses another ship at Black Sea

Russia losses another ship at Black Sea

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

2
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Khulna-Mongla rail link: Project progress 90%, to be operational by Dec

6
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play