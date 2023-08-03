Export container handling drops by 10,532 TEUs at Ctg port in July

Container handling of both import and export goods at the Chattogram port decreased in July, compared to the corresponding month last year, due to the Russia-Ukraine warfare and dollar crisis.

The port handled 59,592 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) containers of export goods in July, down by 10,532 TEUs from 70,124 TEUs of export containers handled at the port's yard in the same month last year.

In addition, 1,13,385 (TEUs) of import containers were handled at the port in July this year, down by 212 TEUs from 1,13,597 TEUs in the same month of 2022.

In July this year, the amount of empty import container handling was 6,668 TEUs, and the empty export container was 59,352 TEUs.

However, compared to June this year, the amount of import container handling at the port increased by 9,630 TEUs in July, while the amount of export container handling decreased by 15,799 TEUs.

In June, 103,755 TEUs of containers of import cargo and 75,391 TEUs of containers of export cargo were handled at the Chattogram Port. The amount of empty import containers handling was 4,660 TEUs and empty export containers 49,711 TEUs.

Traders and port officials said that the amount of imports is continuously increasing owing to relaxing of strictures in the opening of LC in the import of goods. However, handling of export goods has been negatively affected as foreign buyers cut down on ready-made garments amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

Abdullah Jahir, COO of Saif Maritime Ltd, told The Business Standard, "Imports are increasing compared to before. The strictures on opening of LCs have now been somewhat relaxed to overcome the dollar crisis. Its positive impact is observed in imports. The volume of import container handled in July last year and July this year is almost the same."

"Due to the global recession, foreign buyers have now reduced the import of garments from Bangladesh. Because of this, export container handling is not normal as before," he added.