Experts call for promoting loans through fintech

Economy

20 December, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 10:19 pm

Related News

Experts call for promoting loans through fintech

It would facilitate micro-financing, they say 

20 December, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 10:19 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Experts at a roundtable have called for providing loans through financial service providers such as bkash and Nagad to facilitate access to finance for micro-entrepreneurs.

"A large portion of people still have no access to bank finance due to numerous limitations. Fintech can play an important role to include them," said Md Nazeem Hasan Satter, general manager of the SME Foundation, at the event organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Capital Market in Dhaka on Monday.

"In the case of micro-entrepreneur financing, realising the disbursed amount is the fact," said Md Shaminoor, executive vice-president of Bank Asia.

He believes lending through fintech might reduce costs, but loan recovery costs would be higher. 

Providing credit through financial service providers is still new in Bangladesh.

Recently, City Bank and bkash jointly launched such a service. It provides Tk500-20,000 loans with a three-month repayment period, where clients need not go to the bank or anywhere.

Professor Dr MA Baqui Khalily, former executive director of the Institute of Microfinance, Md Mezbaul Haque, general managers of the Bangladesh bank and Professor Dr Mahmuda Akhtar, executive president of the BICM, among others, were present at the event titled "Access to finance for micro-enterprises in Bangladesh: Can financial technology be the answer?".

In the programme, Dr Md Shahadatullah khan, managing director and chief executive officer of Progoti Systems Limited, presented the keynote, in which he said the micro and small entrepreneurs were not used to maintain business books, bank accounts or other business records. 

"Most of them are unable to comply with collateral requirements. Besides, going for a bank loan is also a matter of fear for them as it takes a huge time."

In cases of financing through fintech, lenders can manage automated credit scoring and have a reduced risk of defaulting loans. Using bkash, Nagad like fintech was easier for the entrepreneurs, where their transactions are recorded digitally.

The lenders also can provide such services with low operating costs and can give client-centric customised products.

On the other hand, borrowers can use business profiles and transaction data as collateral and get loans quickly. They will also get confidence with the simple application process, believes Shahadatullah Khan.

Syed Abdul Momen, deputy managing director of Brac Bank, urged the authorities concerned, policymakers, and industry insiders to promote financing services through fintech so that small entrepreneurs can save money and time.

Top News

fintech / SME (Small and Medium Enterprises) Foundation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Volkswagen owns 20% of QuantumScape and thus its the largest shareholder. Photo: Bloomberg

A $2.3 billion CEO bonus isn't the worst. Hear me out

8h | Panorama
Ray-Ban smart sunglasses will now let you text on Facebook

Ray-Ban smart sunglasses will now let you text on Facebook

9h | Brands
Sony Xperia Pro-I: A premium smartphone for content creators

Sony Xperia Pro-I: A premium smartphone for content creators

10h | Brands
All about stationeries and where to go to find them

All about stationeries and where to go to find them

11h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Reuters announces Pictures of the year 2021

Reuters announces Pictures of the year 2021

1h | Videos
Salahuddin’s mouse farm strikes success in Rajshahi

Salahuddin’s mouse farm strikes success in Rajshahi

1h | Videos
Mir Sabbir in Spotlight with Sharier Khan

Mir Sabbir in Spotlight with Sharier Khan

1h | Videos
Govt decides 30% maximum RMG wastage ceiling

Govt decides 30% maximum RMG wastage ceiling

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

3
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

4
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec

5
The BJMC has been producing a mere 2,000 Sonali bags per day on a trial basis. Photo: Saikat Bhadra.
Panorama

Why hasn’t the Sonali Bag taken off as yet?

6
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today