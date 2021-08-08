Expand support for underprivileged amid pandemic: Experts

Economy

TBS Report
08 August, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2021, 12:59 pm

Related News

Expand support for underprivileged amid pandemic: Experts

The Researchers have insisted on keeping the food prices (inflation) under 'low and stable' level by strengthening public procurement mechanism, OMS operation and expanding FFW programmes

TBS Report
08 August, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2021, 12:59 pm
Expand support for underprivileged amid pandemic: Experts

In the deliverance of the National Budget 2021, one of the major concerns should be expanded support for the underprivileged people through fiscal transfer and food support, experts and researchers said.

The proper delivery of the support can be ensured by upgrading the database and engaging the community-based (non-government) actors, they said in a report published by Citizen's Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh.

The study titled Delivery of the National Budget 2021 in the Context of the Pandemic: Ensuring Interests of the Disadvantaged People has identified four major concerns for FY22.

The Researchers have insisted on keeping the food prices (inflation) under 'low and stable' level by strengthening public procurement mechanism, OMS operation and expanding FFW programmes.

They have further suggested bringing the disadvantaged communities under the national vaccination programme on a priority basis in partnership with the private development organisations and public bodies working with them.

The study that was conducted from the perspective of the Leave no one behind (LNOB), a central, transformative promise of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its goals (DSGs), has suggested that a Pro-LNOB preparation is needed for post-Covid recovery.

In order to do that underage marriage and child labour needs to be prevented to mop up the drop-outs of the pandemic.

Top News

Citizen’s Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh / Budget / Budget 2021-22 FY / National Budget 2021

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Chaos in Covid-19 mass vaccination centers, health-hygiene rules disregarded everywhere

Chaos in Covid-19 mass vaccination centers, health-hygiene rules disregarded everywhere

20h | Videos
TBS Today: ADB’s grand support in connectivity

TBS Today: ADB’s grand support in connectivity

21h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Why so many deaths due to just symptoms than coronavirus itself?

TBS Current Affairs: Why so many deaths due to just symptoms than coronavirus itself?

21h | Videos
Friendship with Hawk

Friendship with Hawk

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

2
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

3
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

4
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

5
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Sports

Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in a T20I