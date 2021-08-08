Expand support for underprivileged amid pandemic: Experts

In the deliverance of the National Budget 2021, one of the major concerns should be expanded support for the underprivileged people through fiscal transfer and food support, experts and researchers said.

The proper delivery of the support can be ensured by upgrading the database and engaging the community-based (non-government) actors, they said in a report published by Citizen's Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh.

The study titled Delivery of the National Budget 2021 in the Context of the Pandemic: Ensuring Interests of the Disadvantaged People has identified four major concerns for FY22.

The Researchers have insisted on keeping the food prices (inflation) under 'low and stable' level by strengthening public procurement mechanism, OMS operation and expanding FFW programmes.

They have further suggested bringing the disadvantaged communities under the national vaccination programme on a priority basis in partnership with the private development organisations and public bodies working with them.

The study that was conducted from the perspective of the Leave no one behind (LNOB), a central, transformative promise of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its goals (DSGs), has suggested that a Pro-LNOB preparation is needed for post-Covid recovery.

In order to do that underage marriage and child labour needs to be prevented to mop up the drop-outs of the pandemic.