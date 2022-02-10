Evaly MD Rassel's Range Rover sold at Tk1.81 crore

A Range Rover, owned by Evaly's former Managing Director (MD) and CEO Mohammad Rassel was sold at Tk1.81 crore at an auction held by the High Court-appointed board of directors of the controversial e-commerce company on Thursday (10 February).

During the auction, six cars owned by the e-commerce company were sold at a total price of Tk2.9 crore, said Justice AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, chairman of the Board of Directors of Evaly.

"The auction took place very nicely. We are happy with the price we got for the cars. We have sold seven cars at the auction for a total of Tk29,055,000," he said.

Rassel's Range Rover was bought by an engineer named Habibur Rahman.

The six other vehicles were bought by Ripon Islam Tara for Tk1,730,000, Prashant Bhoumik for Tk2,380,000 and Tk1,500,000, Abul Hasnat Rasel for Tk1,535,000, Kaniz Fatema for Tk1,760,000 and Md Riaz Uddin for Tk2,000,000.

Earlier on 13 January, the governing board had asked the concerned users to return the vehicles registered under the name of the company by seven days.

Evaly's controversial business strategy has come to the fore following a central bank inspection report on the e-commerce firm last year.

On 16 September 2021, an embezzlement case was filed against Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin, also the chairman of the company, with the Gulshan police station.

A few hours later, the RAB raided their house in Mohammadpur and arrested the couple.

Two days into the arrest of Rassel and Shamima in a case filed by a customer, a supplier on Saturday night lodged a case against the couple and 25 more officials of the controversial e-commerce platform.

Amid the mismanagement at Evaly, the government formed a governing board with external experts including bureaucrats to look after the online shopping platform on 26 October 2021.