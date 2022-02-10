Evaly MD Rassel's Range Rover sold at Tk1.81 crore

Economy

TBS Report
10 February, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 04:27 pm

Related News

Evaly MD Rassel's Range Rover sold at Tk1.81 crore

TBS Report
10 February, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 04:27 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A Range Rover, owned by Evaly's former Managing Director (MD) and CEO Mohammad Rassel was sold at Tk1.81 crore at an auction held by the High Court-appointed board of directors of the controversial e-commerce company on Thursday (10 February).

During the auction, six cars owned by the e-commerce company were sold at a total price of Tk2.9 crore, said Justice AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, chairman of the Board of Directors of Evaly.

"The auction took place very nicely. We are happy with the price we got for the cars. We have sold seven cars at the auction for a total of Tk29,055,000," he said. 

Rassel's Range Rover was bought by an engineer named Habibur Rahman.

The six other vehicles were bought by Ripon Islam Tara for Tk1,730,000, Prashant Bhoumik for Tk2,380,000 and Tk1,500,000, Abul Hasnat Rasel for Tk1,535,000, Kaniz Fatema for Tk1,760,000 and Md Riaz Uddin for Tk2,000,000.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Earlier on 13 January, the governing board had asked the concerned users to return the vehicles registered under the name of the company by seven days. 

Evaly's controversial business strategy has come to the fore following a central bank inspection report on the e-commerce firm last year.

On 16 September 2021, an embezzlement case was filed against Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin, also the chairman of the company, with the Gulshan police station.

A few hours later, the RAB raided their house in Mohammadpur and arrested the couple.

Two days into the arrest of Rassel and Shamima in a case filed by a customer, a supplier on Saturday night lodged a case against the couple and 25 more officials of the controversial e-commerce platform.

Amid the mismanagement at Evaly, the government formed a governing board with external experts including bureaucrats to look after the online shopping platform on 26 October 2021.

Top News

Evaly / Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel / Range Rover

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Karnataka hijab ban goes against the religious freedom granted in the Indian Constitution. Photo: Reuters

The ever-turning wheels of Islamophobia in Modi’s India

6h | Panorama
A flock of Whistling Ducks descend over a beel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Wild birds: To cook, or not to cook? That is the question

6h | Panorama
Since becoming the director of DEKKO ISHO Group, Rayana Hossain has launched ISHO, Izakaya and Klubhaus. Photo: Courtesy

How Rayana leveraged youth, tech and inclusive work culture to build 3 successful brands

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Work hard, play harder: Techniques to be productive

7h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Far Cry 6 still retains the gamers’ attraction

Far Cry 6 still retains the gamers’ attraction

2h | Videos
From mechanic to millionaire

From mechanic to millionaire

2h | Videos
MIT scientists create new material that combines strength of steel, lightness of plastic

MIT scientists create new material that combines strength of steel, lightness of plastic

4h | Videos
Watch: Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

Watch: Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

6
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks