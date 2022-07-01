Evaly left with products worth Tk25cr 

Economy

TBS Report
01 July, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2022, 07:17 pm

Controversial e-commerce platform Evaly has products worth Tk25 crore in two warehouses in Savar – against its liabilities to customers and merchants of Tk1000 crore. 

It has 2,659 items worth Tk16 crore at Pink City warehouse and 1,736 items worth Tk9 crore in its Baliapur warehouse.

This information was disclosed at a press conference of Evaly board members on Friday (1 July).

With the asset and bank money remaining, it is quite impossible for the company to meet the arrears of clients and merchants, said the board members.

Recently, the company's Chairman Shamima Nasrin, currently on bail, and imprisoned Managing Director Mohammad Russel informed the High Court that they would find investors to meet the client's debt.

On 15 September last year, an Evaly customer filed a case with Gulshan Police Station against Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin, erstwhile chairman of Evaly, on allegations of fraud and embezzlement.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin in a raid of their residence in the capital's Mohammadpur area the day after the case was filed.

Evaly

