Evaly gets 3-5 days to explain assets, liabilities

Economy

TBS Report
11 August, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 06:00 pm

Related News

Evaly gets 3-5 days to explain assets, liabilities

The e-commerce platform will get 7-day to explain its liabilities to the customers and 3 weeks to inform its merchants

TBS Report
11 August, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 06:00 pm
Evaly gets 3-5 days to explain assets, liabilities

The Commerce Ministry has decided to provide 3-5 days to the controversial e-commerce platform Evaly for explaining its assets and liabilities.

Besides, Evaly will get 7-day to explain its liabilities to the customers and 3 weeks to inform its merchants, said MD Hafizur Rahman, additional secretary of the Commerce Ministry.

Information will be collected from Joint Stock Company, vat and income tax wings aiming to verify the information provided by Evaly, he said.

The committee believes that the given time should be enough for Evaly to provide the explanations, additional secretary said, adding that further decision will be taken if Evaly fails to provide the required explanation within the fixed time. 

Customers who are yet to get refund for their products, have been asked to lodge complaint urgently to the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection while merchants have been also asked to file complaint. 

Earlier on 19 July, the commerce ministry had sent a letter to Evaly, asking it to explain how it will clear its current liabilities to customers and merchants.

The commerce secretary said they would have to resort to court to pay off Evaly's debts from the money in its bank accounts or by selling its current assets.

Before that following a report published on 22 June by The Business Standard based on the central bank's report on Evaly, a number of banks, including Dhaka Bank, Bank Asia and Brac Bank, suspended the use of their debit, credit and prepaid cards for online transactions with 10 e-commerce companies.

Besides, bKash on 17 July suspended its payment services with 10 online merchants, including Evaly, citing protection of customers' interest as a cause.

The other merchants are Alesha Mart, Dhamaka Shopping, E-orange, Sirajgonj Shop, Aladinerprodip, Qcoom, BoomBoom Shopping, Adyan Mart, and Needs.

Besides, a Dhaka court has imposed a travel ban on Rassel, the managing director of Evaly, and his wife Shamima Nasrin, also the chairman of the company, from travelling abroad amid an ongoing probe into charges of embezzlement against the e-commerce company.

Top News / Corporates

Evaly / Commerce Ministry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

1h | Videos
From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

1h | Videos
TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

1d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

3
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

6
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh