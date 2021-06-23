Evaly CEO’s Facebook post racks up customer complaints

A Facebook post by Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Rassel generated a lot of complaints, with most customers expressing their dismay at the e-commerce site's inability to deliver products or refunds on time.

Mahbrur Islam, a customer of Evaly, made such a complaint on the post, writing, "If you are going to take 120 days to deliver a certain product, why are you promising 45 days?

"If you can't keep promises, why make one in the first place."

Islam was one of many to express their dissatisfaction after CEO of the company Mohammad Rassel posted the Facebook status saying that the company was making a profit, which was met with anger and frustration instead of plaudits.

Many of the commenters asked the CEO to take action and deliver products on time instead of posting statuses saying the company was making a profit.

Rubel Ahmed, a customer who had ordered a Bajaj motorcycle in July 2020, commented that he had been waiting for 11 months for his refund after the delivery was cancelled.

"Evaly on 23 January, 2021 called and said I'd get the refund within 7 days," said Ahmed, adding he emailed Evaly after 10 days to no avail, before finally posting on the company's Facebook page.

"They called me last February and said my account has been refunded, but when I contacted SSLCOMMERZ they said they haven't received any refund."

Another customer, Khayer Sarkar, gave invoice details of four products that have not been delivered in 145 days.

"I have reported the issue five times now but it's been 39 days since I received any news."

It seems even after a lot of reassurance from the CEO, the lack of action on delivering products and giving refunds on time has made most of the customers believe less in Evaly.

Anisuzzaman Russell, another agitated customer, said, "How can you call yourself the best e-commerce site in Bangladesh when you still have not solved my order issue from April?"

Similar to Mahbrur Islam, and many other customers, Ahsanul Kabir Didar posted his order invoice from 22 June, 2020 and said, "It's been exactly one year that this was ordered, but then it was canceled and it was supposed to be refunded but even after one year no progress has been made for a refund.

"I have called them several times, but I have yet to receive my refund."

Many other customers posted their invoices and order details demanding an explanation as to where their products were or if they would get their refunds.

Unfortunately, most of these comments were met with Evaly employees' request for patience and that they are looking into the issue.

Mamunor Rashid, a customer, commented under Rassel's post saying: "Taking order after order isn't necessarily called sales. It's not sales if you just receive the money without delivering. Sales depend on the satisfaction of both seller and buyer. If you can't ensure that then Evaly is sure to topple soon enough."

Amid hundreds of consumers' allegations about not getting their products on time and Bangladesh Bank's report on the inevitable risk of collapse of Evaly, one of the country's largest banks, Brac Bank, instructed its customers not to use their cards for purchasing goods from Evaly, along with a few other e-commerce sites.

Rassel, meanwhile, has refuted the notion of a collapse and given reassurances that Evaly was on the right path and that it would repay previous liabilities and cover its losses soon.