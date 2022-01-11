EU ambassador assures of continuing trade benefits post LDC graduation

Newly appointed ambassador of the European Union (EU) in Bangladesh Charles Whiteley has assured Bangladesh of continuing trade facilitation for Bangladesh even after graduation from LDC.

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh held a meeting with the EU ambassador today.

At the meeting, they highlighted issues of mutual interest and trade development between Bangladesh and the European Union.

Strategies and plans were discussed regarding post-graduation cooperation from LDC to expand EU-Bangladesh trade, bilateral comprehensive cooperation, including expansion of trade and commerce.

Tapan Ghosh and Charles Whitely also talked about various issues regarding the diversification of Bangladesh's export products, an extension of GSP benefits provided by the EU for Bangladesh and foreign investment in Bangladesh's logistics sector.

They arranged plans for the next meeting of the EU-Bangladesh Business Climate Dialogue.

They also organised various programmes on capacity building, e-commerce, environment, compliance and market access.

Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce (Export) Hafizur Rahman, Director General (Additional Secretary) of WTO Cell Hafizur Rahman and Additional Secretary (FTA) Nur Mahbubul Haque alongside EU representatives were also present at the meeting.