Errors in export data: Lack of coordination among EPB, NBR with cenbank, says Salman F Rahman

There was a lack of coordination among the Export Processing Bureau (EPB) and the National Board Of Revenue (NBR) with the Bangladesh bank regarding data on the country's exports, Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment adviser to the prime minister, said today (7 July).

"We export in two ways. One is through back-to-back LC. First, we import fabric and yarn by paying for them, and then we export. Here, the entire value is considered as export. The other way is when buyers send us fabric and yarn for free. When we export, the buyers only pay us the CMT [cost and making charges]. However, the EPB shows the full export value here. I believe EPB is not wrong," he said at a roundtable in Dhaka's hotel Sheraton.

During the discussion on "Digitalising international trade in Bangladesh" organised by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), he also said the critical aspect is the export value itself – whether he acquired the yarn and fabric for free or bought them is not the primary concern.

"The issue arises when the EPB reports the full value, but I only receive the CMT payment, creating discrepancies with the Bangladesh Bank. They need to reconcile these differences," he added.

"The mistake the EPB made is that they count exports from EPZ once, and then when it is exported from the garments, they count it again. This results in double counting," he added.

He mentions that they have corrected the issue now.

"I hope there won't be any problems in the future," he added.

Ak Azad, vice president of ICC and MD of Ha-meem Group, said, "There is always a discrepancy between our calculations and EPB's. EPB's calculations should be accurate. If they publish information in coordination with Customs and Bangladesh Bank, accurate data will be obtained."

Earlier, it was reported that there was a $10 billion overstatement in our export data.

The mystery of export data mismatch was resolved on 2 July after the National Board of Revenue (NBR) corrected its estimates of exports it had been erroneously showing inflated for the last few years.

For the past few years, exporters have been complaining that the monthly export numbers released by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) are out of touch with reality.