ERD, FAO sign 4 technical assistance project agreements

Economy

TBS Report 
11 December, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 06:32 pm

ERD, FAO sign 4 technical assistance project agreements

Economic Relations Division (ERD) and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has signed four technical assistance project agreements Sunday (11 December). 

The projects are Support to establish crop-based nutrition smart village and promotion of nutrition information campaign; Support to the development of Jackfruit value chain through post-harvest loss reduction and promotion of value-added products; Piloting Light Detection and Ranging technology (LiDAR) for fast-tracking agricultural transformation and sustainable development; and (iv) Green Cities Initiatives (GCI): Building Back Better for Climate and Resilient Sustainable Transitions (Global Project). 

The projects will contribute to the agriculture and environment sectors and will significantly support to the technological development of these sectors and the improvement of the livelihood of rural people and marginal farmers, said a press release. 

ERD Secretary Sharifa Khan and FAO Representative in Bangladesh Robert D Simpson signed the project agreements. 

Three projects will be implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture and one project by the Local Government Division. 

The projects will support to achieve the targets and strategies of 8th Five-Year Plan and the Sustainable Development Goals. 

