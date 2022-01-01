ERD to celebrate UN nod for LDC graduation Sunday

The Economic Relations Division (ERD) will organise an event on Sunday at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital to celebrate the UN's final recommendation for Bangladesh's graduation from the Least Developed Country (LDC) status.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the occasion as the chief guest, while Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will preside over it.

Bangladesh met all the criteria for LDC graduation for the second consecutive time during the latest triennial review of the Committee for Development Policy (CDP) of the United Nations back in February 2021.

The CDP also recommended providing an extended preparatory period of five years for Bangladesh spanning from the year 2021 to 2026.

The recommendation had been duly endorsed by the Economic and Social Council (Ecosoc) of the United Nations on 8 June, 2021.

Consequently, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the resolution of Ecosoc's recommendation for Bangladesh's LDC graduation on 25 November, 2021.

After the five-year period recommended by the United Nations, Bangladesh will formally graduate from the LDC category on 23 November, 2026.

It is notable that Bangladesh is the only country that has been recommended for LDC graduation by fulfilling all three criteria set by the United Nations.

ERD officials said Bangladesh has been recommended for graduation at a time when the whole country is celebrating fifty years of its independence as well as the birth centennial of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Graduation from LDC status is a testimony to the incredible socioeconomic progress that has taken place under the prudent leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, they said.