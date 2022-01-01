ERD to celebrate UN nod for LDC graduation Sunday

Economy

BSS
01 January, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2022, 09:55 pm

Related News

ERD to celebrate UN nod for LDC graduation Sunday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the occasion as the chief guest

BSS
01 January, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2022, 09:55 pm
LDC map. Photo: Collected
LDC map. Photo: Collected

The Economic Relations Division (ERD) will organise an event on Sunday at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital to celebrate the UN's final recommendation for Bangladesh's graduation from the Least Developed Country (LDC) status.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the occasion as the chief guest, while Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will preside over it.

Bangladesh met all the criteria for LDC graduation for the second consecutive time during the latest triennial review of the Committee for Development Policy (CDP) of the United Nations back in February 2021.

The CDP also recommended providing an extended preparatory period of five years for Bangladesh spanning from the year 2021 to 2026.

The recommendation had been duly endorsed by the Economic and Social Council (Ecosoc) of the United Nations on 8 June, 2021.
Consequently, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the resolution of Ecosoc's recommendation for Bangladesh's LDC graduation on 25 November, 2021.

After the five-year period recommended by the United Nations, Bangladesh will formally graduate from the LDC category on 23 November, 2026.

It is notable that Bangladesh is the only country that has been recommended for LDC graduation by fulfilling all three criteria set by the United Nations.

ERD officials said Bangladesh has been recommended for graduation at a time when the whole country is celebrating fifty years of its independence as well as the birth centennial of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Graduation from LDC status is a testimony to the incredible socioeconomic progress that has taken place under the prudent leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, they said.

Top News

LDC graduation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Waterhen flies vertically up.

The recipe for looking at and appreciating a waterhen!

11h | Panorama
Vestrahorn is known as &quot;batman mountain&quot; because of its particular shape and the gothic atmosphere that surrounds it. Photo: Juan Pablo Bassi.

The land of midnight sun and hot springs

12h | In Focus
Tarbiyatul Millat Academy Madrasa, from which Kamruzzaman Kanto completed his Dakhil. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Aminbazar killing: The decade-old trauma of the victims’ families

13h | Panorama
Yamaha debuts limited edition XSR155 for Thailand

Yamaha debuts limited edition XSR155 for Thailand

7h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Globally new year celebration

Globally new year celebration

17m | Videos
An apple a day keeps the doctor away

An apple a day keeps the doctor away

27m | Videos
Dhaka International Trade Fair begins at Purbachal

Dhaka International Trade Fair begins at Purbachal

1h | Videos
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

3
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

6
Bangladesh Bank logo
Banking

Bank accounts to be inoperable after 6 months of inactivity