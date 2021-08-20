Eorange’s bank accounts only have Tk3cr

Economy

TBS Report
20 August, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2021, 10:41 pm

Related News

Eorange’s bank accounts only have Tk3cr

Two cases over money embezzlement have been filed against Eorange

TBS Report
20 August, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2021, 10:41 pm
Eorange’s bank accounts only have Tk3cr

Law enforcers have found two bank accounts of the e-commerce platform Eorange that have only Tk3,12,14,356.

Besides, a bank statement of the City Bank shows that a total of Tk620,67,20,729 was deposited in the account of the e-commerce platform until 20 July, but Tk620,44,71,992 has already been withdrawn. Currently, the bank account has only Tk22,48,737.

Two cases over money embezzlement have been filed with Gulshan and Tejgaon police stations against Eorange, said investigation officer of a case Inspector Sheikh Liakat Ali of the Detective Branch (DB), reports Prothom Alo.

The details of Eorange's two bank accounts have been collected and an inspection is underway regarding the matter, he said.

On 17 August, a Dhaka court sent Eorange's owner Sonia Mehjabin and her husband Masukur Rahman to jail. Before that the couple had surrendered to the court after Eorange customers had filed a case against them.

"Police are operating drives to arrest others involved with the fraudulence," Inspector Liakat Ali said.

Meanwhile, the commerce ministry in a notice to Eorange asked it to explain harassment of customers.

It said it had learnt from several customers and the media that Eorange did not deliver products on time even after receiving payments from customers, which is a violation of the Customer Rights Protection Act 2009 and the Penal Code 1860.

The ministry also sought information about the assets and liabilities of the digital marketplace and its capital until 31 July 2021.

Top News

Eorange / e-commerce platform / bank statement of eorange

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

2d | Videos
Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

2d | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

2d | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

4
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

5
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Corporates

E-Orange owner, her husband sent to jail