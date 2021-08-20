Eorange’s bank accounts only have Tk3cr

Law enforcers have found two bank accounts of the e-commerce platform Eorange that have only Tk3,12,14,356.

Besides, a bank statement of the City Bank shows that a total of Tk620,67,20,729 was deposited in the account of the e-commerce platform until 20 July, but Tk620,44,71,992 has already been withdrawn. Currently, the bank account has only Tk22,48,737.

Two cases over money embezzlement have been filed with Gulshan and Tejgaon police stations against Eorange, said investigation officer of a case Inspector Sheikh Liakat Ali of the Detective Branch (DB), reports Prothom Alo.

The details of Eorange's two bank accounts have been collected and an inspection is underway regarding the matter, he said.

On 17 August, a Dhaka court sent Eorange's owner Sonia Mehjabin and her husband Masukur Rahman to jail. Before that the couple had surrendered to the court after Eorange customers had filed a case against them.

"Police are operating drives to arrest others involved with the fraudulence," Inspector Liakat Ali said.

Meanwhile, the commerce ministry in a notice to Eorange asked it to explain harassment of customers.

It said it had learnt from several customers and the media that Eorange did not deliver products on time even after receiving payments from customers, which is a violation of the Customer Rights Protection Act 2009 and the Penal Code 1860.

The ministry also sought information about the assets and liabilities of the digital marketplace and its capital until 31 July 2021.