Envoy Textile to invest Tk176 crore to expand spinning project

TBS Report
14 July, 2021, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 09:23 pm

Autoconers processes yarns at a factory of Envoy Textiles, a spinning and denim fabrics manufacturer in Bhaluka. Autoconer is a robotic machine used in winding process to get high quality package containing long continuous length of yarn and removes remaining yarn faults and contamination with low manpower. Photo- Salauddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS
Autoconers processes yarns at a factory of Envoy Textiles, a spinning and denim fabrics manufacturer in Bhaluka. Autoconer is a robotic machine used in winding process to get high quality package containing long continuous length of yarn and removes remaining yarn faults and contamination with low manpower. Photo- Salauddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS

World's first platinum certified green factory Envoy Textile Limited has decided to invest Tk176 crore to enhance production capacity of its spinning project.

The project is scheduled to be completed by July 2022, subject to the health environment condition.

The new project's production capacity will be 3,710 tonne yarn per year.

Out of the total investment amount, the company will provide Tk56 crore from its retained earnings and the rest will come from the banks.

Talking to The Business Standard, Envoy Textiles Chairman Kutubuddin Ahmed said the firm is making investments to build new capacity to produce blended yarn, which is expected to help to reduce over-rate cost.

"As an existing factory, it needs comparatively less investment than a new one," he added.

He also mentioned that the company is adjusting its capacity preference, buoyed by the prediction that demands for fabrics will soon go beyond the pre-pandemic level riding on vaccination drives in the apparel sector's two key export destinations – Europe and the USA.

Kutubuddin Ahmed, who is a former president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), also said the firm produces high quality fabrics so that it need not do any marketing to sell those.

"The US-China trade tensions also have helped to expand capacity to produce blended yarn that used to be imported from China.

"Currently, the government has put some non-tariff hassles on Chinese-origin products as the supply chain is more traceable to identify the origin of a product."

