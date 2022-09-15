Emphasis on technology, product diversification: CCCI

To migrate to new technologies quickly, emphasis should be placed on product diversity to stay competitive, said Mahbubul Alam, president of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industries, at a roundtable meeting in Chattogram.

The Chattogram Chamber and the Bangladesh Centre of Excellence jointly organised the round table meeting, "Transforming the Manufacturing Sector in the Era of Technology" at the World Trade Centre of the city on Thursday.

Mahbubul Alam presiding over the meeting said, as technical excellence should be increased, importance should also be given to skilled human resources. Domestic production and supply of raw materials should be increased to reduce costs as well.

Arnab Basu, vice president of Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Kolkata and lead advisor of Price Water Coopers (PwC), said supply chains play an important role in manufacturing. In the global context, those who have their capabilities in the supply chain are moving forward in manufacturing.

The world is now using robotic technology in manufacturing which is increasing production several times. Therefore, there is no alternative to digitisation and technological excellence in achieving the capabilities of the manufacturing sector, he added.

Price Water Coopers Senior Partner Mamun Rashid spoke on the occasion.

At the round table meeting chaired by Syed Mohammad Tanvir, vice president of the chamber, former president of Chattogram Chamber Engineer Ali Ahmed, director of the chamber Anjan Shekhar Das, vice president of BGMEA Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, former director of the chamber, M Mohiuddin Chowdhury, BSRM Group Head of Corporate, Monir Hossain, Chattogram University Associate Professor Arif Iftekhar, 35 entrepreneurs, and managing directors and senior officers from 20 sectors, were also present.