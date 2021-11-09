eGeneration’s revenue sees 36% growth

KEY FINANCIALS

eGeneration Limited – an IT consulting and software solutions company – posted a 36.32% revenue growth in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

During the period, the revenue of the company was Tk14 crore, which was Tk10.27 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

In the July-September quarter of 2021, the net profit of the company was Tk3.06 crore, which was Tk2.20 crore in the first quarter of 2020.

Its earnings per share were Tk0.41, up from Tk0.37 in the same period of the previous year.

Md Mazharul Islam, chief financial officer at eGeneration Limited, said, "The revenue has increased in this quarter owing to a rise in demand for our product especially hospital management solutions, infrastructure integration and solutions, and other customised services."

Recently, the company has recommended a 10% cash dividend for the last fiscal year that ended on 30 June 2021.

During the period, the company earned 20% higher revenue compared to the previous year. The net profit increased by 12.88%.

eGeneration started as a private limited company in November 2003 and began commercial operations the same year. The firm was listed on stock exchanges this year.

The paid-up capital of the company is Tk75 crore.

Till 30 September 2021, sponsors and directors jointly held 37.77%, institutions 29.27%, foreign investors 0.45%, and the general public 32.51% shares in the company.

The last traded share price of the company at the Dhaka Stock Exchange was Tk54 on Tuesday.