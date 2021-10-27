EFD lottery winners in Chattogram get Tk20,000

Chattogram Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate has distributed cheques of Tk20,000 to the winners of Electronic Fiscal Device (EFD) lottery in the city.

An event was organised on the occasion at the conference room of Chattogram Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate on Wednesday.

Abhijit Das, a resident of Raozan Upazila in Chattogram, and Wazed Ali, a resident of Kotwali, each won Tk10,000 in the lottery.

VAT Commissionerate Commissioner Mohammad Akbar Hossain handed over the cheques to the lottery winners.

He asked everyone to collect the invoice at the time of purchase and save it for the lottery.

This was the 9th time that an EFD lottery event was held in Chattogram region.