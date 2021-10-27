EFD lottery winners in Chattogram get Tk20,000

Economy

TBS Report
27 October, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 09:25 pm

Related News

EFD lottery winners in Chattogram get Tk20,000

Abhijit Das, a resident of Raozan Upazila in Chattogram, and Wazed Ali, a resident of Kotwali, each won Tk10,000 in the lottery

TBS Report
27 October, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 09:25 pm
EFD lottery winners in Chattogram get Tk20,000

Chattogram Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate has distributed cheques of Tk20,000 to the winners of Electronic Fiscal Device (EFD) lottery in the city.

An event was organised on the occasion at the conference room of Chattogram Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate on Wednesday.

Abhijit Das, a resident of Raozan Upazila in Chattogram, and Wazed Ali, a resident of Kotwali, each won Tk10,000 in the lottery.

VAT Commissionerate Commissioner Mohammad Akbar Hossain handed over the cheques to the lottery winners.  

He asked everyone to collect the invoice at the time of purchase and save it for the lottery.

This was the 9th time that an EFD lottery event was held in Chattogram region.

EFD

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

1h | Videos
Shami faces vicious online abuse

Shami faces vicious online abuse

1h | Videos
Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

1h | Videos
Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF