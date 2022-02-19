Economy will collapse if transparency not ensured in financial sector: Debapriya Bhattacharya

Economy

TBS Report 
19 February, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2022, 10:02 pm

Related News

Economy will collapse if transparency not ensured in financial sector: Debapriya Bhattacharya

He said it is unethical to provide impunity to loan defaulters through midnight meeting of the banks, so that they can participate in the national elections

TBS Report 
19 February, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2022, 10:02 pm
Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya. TBS Illustration
Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya. TBS Illustration

Special fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Debapriya Bhattacharya said the economy would collapse if competency, efficiency and transparency in the financial sector were not ensured.

He said the next election commission should ensure that loan defaulters, tax defaulters, and corrupt people cannot participate in the next national elections.

He said this while speaking as the chief guest at a debate competition, "Government's goodwill to maintain discipline in financial sector", organised by Debate for Democracy at FDC on Saturday. Chairman of Debate for Democracy Hasan Ahmed Chowdhury presided over the event, says a press release.

Debapriya said it is unethical to provide impunity to loan defaulters through midnight meeting of the banks, so that they can participate in the national elections. Bankers need to be careful that no defaulter becomes a member of the Bangladesh Association of Bank. At the same time, social hatred should be spread against loan defaulters and those who create anarchy in the financial sector.

Observing that Bangladesh Bank lacks the will and competence to ensure good governance in the financial sector, Debapriya said, "Influential people involved in the management of the banks ignore the instructions of Bangladesh Bank. Democracy and good governance as well as maintaining discipline in the financial sector are essential for sustainable development. The LDC graduation will not be sustainable unless transparency and accountability in the financial sector is ensured."

He said despite the implementation of many visible mega projects, countries like Sri Lanka have to borrow from Bangladesh due to lack of good governance in the financial sector.

At the event, Hasan Ahmed Chowdhury said, "Chaos in the financial sector is taking the form of cancer day by day, which is affecting our national economy. Although Bangladesh is developing in the socio-economic sector, the irregularities in the financial sector are a black chapter for us."

The debaters of American International University and Stamford University jointly won the debate competition. At the end of the competition, the participating teams were awarded trophies and certificates.

Top News

Debapriya Bhattacharya / Transperancy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Brabus 1300R sells out within minutes of its debut

Brabus 1300R sells out within minutes of its debut

8h | Wheels
Boxes of the Covid-19 treatment pill Paxlovid. Photo: Reuters

New Covid pills are needed as much as ever

9h | Panorama
Pale-billed Flowerpecker sunning (L). Flowerpecker sitting on a twig (R). Photos: Enam Ul Haque

Flowerpeckers: Size does matter – the smaller, the better

12h | Panorama
People wait before a street food stall in Agargaon. The Office Para in the area currently has dozens of mobile vans selling hundreds of food items. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Street food afternoons in Agargaon Office Para

11h | Food

More Videos from TBS

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

35m | Videos
US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

2h | Videos
Scientists who were killed by their own invention

Scientists who were killed by their own invention

2h | Videos
Whales swim 6000 kilometers for mate

Whales swim 6000 kilometers for mate

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again