Economy faces three-pronged challenge, needs calculative risk-taking: experts

Economy

TBS Report
24 June, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2023, 10:31 pm

Related News

Economy faces three-pronged challenge, needs calculative risk-taking: experts

The government should focus on the long overdue reforms at the fiscal, monetary and macroeconomic fronts, they said.

TBS Report
24 June, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2023, 10:31 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The Bangladesh economy is currently facing three separate challenges, which need to be addressed by calculative risk-taking, experts said at a roundtable in the capital on Saturday.

The challenges are – tackling high inflation, slow economic growth and poor macroeconomic health, they identified at the roundtable, titled "Budget and the challenges for the economy", organised by the Editors Guild.

The growth and private sector investment targets set in the proposed national budget are ambitious as other factors in the economy do not support them, speakers said at the event.

They instead stressed the need for inflation control and calculative risk-taking to solve the gradually built-up problems on the macroeconomic front.

For instance, exports and remittance earnings are under stress, which should be addressed by implementing the announced unified exchange rate to gradually devalue the local currency against the dollar, said Dr Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of the Policy Research Institute.

This would also help recover the country's financial account that went negative for the first time in three decades, he added.

The economy is facing a three-pronged crisis and if the macroeconomic issues are solved to a good extent alongside keeping inflation under control, the economy would come back to a mid and long-term growth trajectory in a sustainable way, said Dr Sayema Haque Bidisha, professor of economics at Dhaka University.

Controlling the nearly 10% inflation should be done through supply-side cost control and tackling market manipulation, said Dr M M Akash, professor of economics at the University of Dhaka.

Economists present at the roundtable said the government should accept the reality of sacrificing growth and focus on the long overdue reforms at the fiscal, monetary and macroeconomic fronts.

Money printing and government borrowing from the central bank are emerging as a big risk in tackling inflation, they added.

They also stressed the need for reforms that would increase the efficiency of the tax authority, and reduce the costs of doing business while solving energy problems for businesses.

Former FBCCI president Mir Nasir Hossain, former BGMEA president Md Siddiqur Rahman, former NBR commissioner Md Abdul Kafi, planning ministry's parliamentary committee member Hafiz Ahmed Mazumder MP, Mutual Trust Bank Managing Director and CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman spoke at the programme, moderated by Editors Guild executive committee member Rejoin Ul Haq.

Top News

Economy / Challenges / risk

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo :TBS

Local journalism: Tale of a double-edged sword, systemic challenges and injustice

10h | Panorama
Photo: Twelve

Last minute shopping: Staples and styles not to miss this Eid

10h | Mode
Titan: The tale of an avoidable tragedy

Titan: The tale of an avoidable tragedy

14h | Panorama
The design of the new Xpander looks more mature compared to the previous model and goes with the purpose it is built for. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Mitsubishi Xpander: Versatile family vehicle for modern lifestyle

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Narayanganj Cricket Academy offers free practice to all

Narayanganj Cricket Academy offers free practice to all

4h | TBS SPORTS
The errors that caused Titan to explode

The errors that caused Titan to explode

3h | TBS World
Messi's career is like a movie

Messi's career is like a movie

4h | TBS SPORTS
Universal Pension to offer 8% interest, lucrative incentives for expats to boost remittance

Universal Pension to offer 8% interest, lucrative incentives for expats to boost remittance

8h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production

6
From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home
Panorama

From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home