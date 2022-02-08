Ecnec approves Tk1,503.32cr project to set up frontier technology institute

Economy

BSS
08 February, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 04:06 pm

Related News

Ecnec approves Tk1,503.32cr project to set up frontier technology institute

BSS
08 February, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 04:06 pm
Ecnec approves Tk1,503.32cr project to set up frontier technology institute

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) today approved a Tk1,503.32 crore project to set up an institute of frontier technology.

Through the 'Construction of Primary Infrastructure for Sheikh Hasina Institute of Frontier Technology' project, the government will set up the country's first frontier technology-based specialised institute.

The approval came from the Ecnec meeting held today with the Ecnec Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The premier joined the meeting virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence while ministers, state ministers, planning commission members and secretaries concerned attended it from the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

 Briefing reporters after the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said that a total of 11 projects were approved today involving an overall estimated cost of Tk37,507.22 crore.

 "Of the total project cost, Tk36,023.91 crore will come from the government of Bangladesh portion while Tk1,449.98 crore as project assistance," he said.

 Of the approved 11 projects, seven are new while four are revised projects.

The planning minister said the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority under the ICT Division would implement the 'Construction of Primary Infrastructure for Sheikh Hasina Institute of Frontier Technology' project at Shibchar upazila of Madaripur district by December 2026.

He said the objective of the project is to establish the country's first zero-waste, green, clean and sustainable campus blended with the modern mode of education and innovation culture.

With the scheme, Bangladesh is expected to become a self-sufficient nation in terms of ICT through collaboration between local and global stakeholders alongside establishing individual inclusive research facilities, and academic and industrial research, he added.

For preparing the frontier technology-based talents, he mentioned that the project will focus on biotechnology, nanotechnology, neuro-technology, cyber security, artificial intelligence, internet of things, robotics, blockchain, data science, hyper-automation, technological ethics, behaviour and experience engineering, innovation and entrepreneurship.

MA Mannan informed that the meeting also revised the fourth phase of the massive sector-wise programme for health, population and nutrition sectors.

After revision, he said, the total project cost is Tk1,45,934.99 crore and the '4th Health, Population and Nutrition Sector Program (4th HPNSP)' project will be implemented by June 2023.

The other projects approved in the meeting are : Infrastructure Development of Mongla Commander Flotilla West (Comflot West) with Taka 699.94 crore, Modernization of Chattogram, Cumilla and Mymensingh (Trishal) Military Farms with Taka 263.83 crore, Upgradation of Ashuganj River Port-Sarail-Dharkhar-Akhaura Land Port Highway to four lanes National Highway (1st revised) with Taka 5,791.60 crore, Integrated Sanitation and Hygiene in 10 (Ten) Priority Cities of Bangladesh (Integrated Solid and Human Waste Management) with Taka 559.68 crore, Upgrading of Dhaka Water Supply Network (1st revised) with Taka 3,780 crore, Waste Removal and Management in Dhaka South City Corporation Affiliated Area, collection of modern vehicles used for road repairs and reduction of traffic congestion through installation of mechanized parking with Taka 333.32 crore, Construction of Hostel or Dormitory for Doctors, Officers, Senior Staff Nurses and Trainees working at Azimpur Maternal and Child Health Training Institute, Dhaka with Taka 64.34 crore, Important Rural Infrastructure Development of Gopalganj District (2nd revised) with Taka 1827.80 crore and Smart Agriculture Card and Digital Agriculture (Pilot) with Taka 107.92 crore.

Top News

Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) / technology institute

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Since the start of the year, Bitcoin has fallen by 12.5 percent. Photo: Reuters

After crypto’s cold winter, expect springtime for Web 3.0

2h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

6h | Panorama
An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

6h | Panorama
Foldable doors have become popular as it’s a popular way to give rooms more natural light, space and flexibility. Photos: Shatotto, Principal Architect: Md. Rafiq Azam/ Photographer: Daniele Domenicali

All you need to know about doors and windows

6h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Chicken captured in Pentagon

Chicken captured in Pentagon

20m | Videos
World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

20m | Videos

Chrome is changing its logo

25m | Videos
Pooja planned to marry Sohail Khan

Pooja planned to marry Sohail Khan

30m | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Infographics: TBS
Economy

Four firms get nod to invest abroad