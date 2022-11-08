Ecnec approves 7 projects worth Tk3,982cr

Economy

TBS Report
08 November, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 09:52 pm

Ecnec approves 7 projects worth Tk3,982cr

The timeframe of three development projects has also been extended in the Ecnec meeting

TBS Report
08 November, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 09:52 pm
Ecnec approves 7 projects worth Tk3,982cr

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) has approved a total of seven development projects involving Tk3,981.90 crore, including one for the construction of jetties alongside necessary infrastructures at Mirsharai and Sandwip in Chattogram and Sonadia Dip and Teknaf in Cox's Bazar.

The approval came from this fiscal year's sixth Ecnec meeting held at the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar with its chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. 

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said, "Of the total project costs, Tk3,392.33 crore will come from the government, Tk267.35 crore from the concerned organisation's own fund while the rest of Tk322.21 crore from foreign assistance."

The timeframe of three development projects has also been extended in the Ecnec meeting, he said.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) under the Ministry of Shipping will implement the jetty construction project with Tk1,913.70 crore from the entire government fund by June 2024, he said.

The prime minister in the meeting asked the authorities concerned to start the jetty construction work at the Sandwip portion on a priority basis, the planning minister said.

Planning Division Secretary Mamun-Al Rashid, who was also present at the briefing, said the construction of a jetty at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) is very much necessary and once the jetty is constructed it would facilitate the operations of foreign investors there, paving the way for earning revenues.

Once the project is implemented, it would reduce travel time and transportation costs among southeastern Cox's Bazar, Teknaf, and Kutubdia with other southwestern districts of the country.

The other projects approved in the meeting are the development of damaged road infrastructures and service packages in Zone 2 and Zone 4 under Dhaka North with Tk963.30 crore, the development of electrical equipment and safety measures at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban area with Tk92.17 crore, widening the Baroiarhat-Heyako-Ramgarh road (revised project) with an additional cost of Tk261.59 crore, the development of Nabinagar-Ashuganj road (revised project) with an additional cost of Tk183.41 crore, sustainable agricultural development at Dinajpur region with Tk65.32 crore and the extension and strengthening of power transmission system at Chattogram region (revised) with an additional cost of Tk502.41 crore.

Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec)

