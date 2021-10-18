E-commerce scam: Cabinet committee report within 30 days

A committee, formed by the Cabinet to look into recent scams by several e-commerce companies, will submit its report within 30 days.

After a meeting, committee chief AHM Shafiquzzaman, additional secretary of the commerce ministry, said the report will recommend the ways to retrieve money from the accused companies and returning those to the affected customers.

"E-commerce sector suffered a huge damage recently. We will try to repair the loss through proper supervision," he said in a briefing.

Earlier in the day, the High Court formed a four-member board to assess the liabilities of the controversial e-commerce platform Evaly.

Former justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik will lead the board. Other members are- former secretary Mohammad Rezaul Ahsan, Chartered Accountant Fakhruddin Ahmmed and Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Khan Mohammad Shameem Aziz.