E-commerce committee report misses refund formula 

Economy

TBS Report
11 November, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 10:00 pm

Related News

E-commerce committee report misses refund formula 

TBS Report
11 November, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 10:00 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The inter-ministerial committee on e-commerce has submitted its report to the Cabinet Division without suggesting ways of refunding customers Tk726 crore stuck in payment gateways and frozen bank accounts of errant e-commerce companies.

However, the committee has suggested enacting a new law and forming an independent authority to streamline the e-commerce sector.

"We have not made any specific recommendation over retrieving customers' money as we did not get an opinion in this connection from the law ministry that we sought earlier," Mohammad Saeed Ali, member secretary of the committee and deputy secretary to Central Digital Commerce Cell, told The Business Standard on Thursday.

"We were supposed to submit the report by Thursday and we did it," he added.

Currently, Tk214 crore has remained stuck in various payment gateways and the remaining Tk512 crore in frozen bank accounts of the e-commerce companies.

After the introduction of the escrow system on 30 June, customers paid around Tk506 crore in advance through payment gateways against products and services they ordered till 14 October.

The payment gateways released around Tk291 crore to e-commerce companies against their deliveries, while around Tk2,014 crore remained stuck in SSLCOMMERZ, shurjoPay, Foster Corporation, bKash, Nagad and Southeast Bank. 

Earlier on 25 October, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said Tk214 crore stuck in payment gateways would be returned to customers within three months. The Bangladesh Bank would finalise the refund process.

Later, the central bank sought the opinion of the commerce ministry on refunding customers by the e-commerce companies with pending cases filed against them.

Last week, the commerce ministry sent a letter to the law ministry, seeking its opinion on refunding customers without facing any legal complications.

Top News

e-commerce / refund

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

5h | Videos
Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

1d | Videos
Malala Yousafzai ties knot

Malala Yousafzai ties knot

1d | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

2
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

4
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

5
Photo: Noor A Alam
Pursuit

Tasnia Atique: An entrepreneur who turned her adversities into lessons for others

6
Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills
Industry

Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills