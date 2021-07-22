Domestic flights allowed to carry international passengers during lockdown

The Civil Aviation Authorities of Bangladesh (CAAB) has allowed the operation of domestic flights for international passengers originating from or destined to different parts of the country during the 14-day strict lockdown to be enforced from tomorrow.

In a notification issued today, CAAB allowed three airlines, including Biman Bangladesh Airlines, US Bangla and Novo Air, to carry international passengers only.

However, the airlines have to ensure that the domestic flight tickets are issued to the passengers having international air tickets only.

International passengers on flights will also need to carry required documents and maintain the health guidelines strictly.