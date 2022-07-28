Dollar rate Tk109 in kerb market

Economy

TBS Report
28 July, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 01:16 pm

Dollar rate Tk109 in kerb market

Dollar price in the kerb market was Tk109 on Thursday and customers were able to sell dollars for Tk108.

Talking to The Business Standard, money exchange houses in the capital's Palton, Motijheel, and Baitul Mukarram areas said they started selling US dollars on Wednesday at Tk110.

With the rolling of time, the dollar price saw ups and downs and the sales closed at Tk108 at the end of the day on Wednesday. The price again increased by Tk1 on Thursday

The kerb market dollar prices have been on a constant rise since 21 July. On that day, it was Tk102.50 per dollar. The price increased to Tk105 on 24 July and Tk107 the next day. The cash dollar price hit an all-time high of Tk112 on Tuesday this week. 

Bankers said they raised the dollar prices keeping pace with the kerb market as many people were allegedly taking advantage of the price gap by purchasing dollars at lower prices from banks and selling those at higher prices in the kerb market.  

They, however, said the surge in cash dollar prices did not have any influence on settling letters of credit or encashing export payments. 

