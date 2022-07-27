Dollar rate at Tk108.5 in kerb market

The US dollar is being sold in the kerb market at a rate of Tk108.5 today.

It has reduced by almost Tk4 from the record price of Tk112 in the kerb market on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the price of the dollar in the kerb market was Tk105 to 106 on Monday (25 July). The price had increased by almost Tk6 in one day.

Due to the low supply compared to the country's demand, the price of the US dollar has been increasing in the open market as well as the interbank market.