Dollar rate at Tk108.5 in kerb market

Economy

TBS Report
27 July, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 06:22 pm

Related News

Dollar rate at Tk108.5 in kerb market

The price was Tk112 on Tuesday, which is the highest ever in the country

TBS Report
27 July, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 06:22 pm
Dollar rate at Tk108.5 in kerb market

The US dollar is being sold in the kerb market at a rate of Tk108.5 today. 

It has reduced by almost Tk4 from the record price of Tk112 in the kerb market on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the price of the dollar in the kerb market was Tk105 to 106 on Monday (25 July). The price had increased by almost Tk6 in one day.

Due to the low supply compared to the country's demand, the price of the US dollar has been increasing in the open market as well as the interbank market.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dollar rate / Kerb Market / Dollar Price

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

1d | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

1d | Habitat
Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

1d | Panorama
Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Should there be age, time constraints for university admission?

Should there be age, time constraints for university admission?

45m | Videos
Photo: TBS

Robot breaks child's finger at Moscow event

8h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Russia’s attack on Odessa to further disrupt global food supply

9h | Videos
How will be the supply of tea in world market in coming days?

How will be the supply of tea in world market in coming days?

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Australian firms hiring Bangladeshi IT professionals for remote work
Economy

Australian firms hiring Bangladeshi IT professionals for remote work