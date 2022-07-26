Dollar price soars to record Tk112

TBS Report
26 July, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 03:48 pm

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

Due to low supply of dollars compared to the country's demand, the price of dollar has been increasing in the open market as well as the interbank market

The US dollar is being sold at the kerb market at a rate of Tk112, the highest ever in the country.

Due to the low supply compared to the country's demand, the price of the US dollar has been increasing in the open market as well as the interbank market. 

Ripon, a dollar seller in the capital's Motijheel area, said there is a huge demand for dollars in the market.

"Many customers came in today but we could not sell dollars to them [due to shortage]. Dollar was being sold at Tk112-Tk112.5. However, I did not see any customer selling dollars today."

A relative of a cancer patient said, "I urgently need $5,000 to take my uncle abroad for treatment. But I could not find dollars anywhere. One person said he will give me $1,500 but they asked for Tk112.5 per dollar."

Meanwhile, the price of the dollar in the kerb market was Tk105 to 106 on Monday (25 July). The price increased by almost Tk6 in one day.

