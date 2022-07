The US dollar is being sold at Tk108 in the kerb market on Sunday (31 July).

Several money changers in Paltan, Motijheel and Baitul Mukarram areas of the capital said that they are buying dollars at the rate of Tk106-107 since Sunday morning.

On Thursday (28 July), the price of the dollar rose to Tk110.

Earlier, on 26 July, the price of the dollar had reached a record of 112 taka. The next day, price fell to Tk108.