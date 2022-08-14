Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

The price of dollars has dropped by Tk8 in the open market, thanks to various government measures to control the US greenback rate.

On Sunday (14 August), money exchangers were selling a dollar at Tk112 which soared up to Tk120 three days ago on Thursday.

Industry insiders said that measures taken by the government, such as the Bangladesh Bank's raid, reduction in LC settlements and the central bank's latest move to allow banks to sell dollars at the branch level, have contributed in decreasing the rate.