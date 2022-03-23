Divisional SME product fair kicks off tomorrow in Rangpur

TBS Report
23 March, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2022, 09:50 pm

SME clusters are producing a long list of products to meet local demand that act as a substitute for imports. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
SME clusters are producing a long list of products to meet local demand that act as a substitute for imports. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

The Divisional SME Product Fair 2021 is going to kick-off in six divisional cities, aiming to flourish and popularise the products of the sector.

The fair will begin on Thursday (24 March) at Rangpur Town Hall and will continue till 30 March, said a press release.

The SME Foundation is organising the fair in phases in association with the district administration.

Rangpur Divisional Commissioner Md Abdul Wahab Bhuiyan will attend the opening ceremony of the fair as the chief guest, and SME Foundation Director Mirza Nurul Gani Shovon and Managing Director Dr Md Mofizur Rahman will attend as special guests.

Besides, the fair will be held at Khulna Circuit House premises from 26 March to 2 April, at Sylhet Alia Madrasa premises from 26 March to 3 April, and at Mymensingh Town Hall premises from 8 to 13 April.

The fair in Barishal and Rajshahi may be held in May or June.

About 50 small and medium-sized entrepreneurs will be allowed to display and sell their products. No foreign and counterfeit products can be displayed and sold at these fairs.

