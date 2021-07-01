Digital financial services must open up to farm enterprises

Economy

TBS Report
01 July, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 10:19 pm

Related News

Digital financial services must open up to farm enterprises

Speakers at a webinar suggested providing digital financial services to agri-entrepreneurs and small ventures to further raise gross domestic product

TBS Report
01 July, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 10:19 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Saikat Bhadra
Representational Image. Photo: Saikat Bhadra

Most agri-entrepreneurs and small ventures remain outside the purview of digital financial services because of the lack of a proper database and high transaction costs of digital payments, speakers said.

The key challenges to digital financial inclusion of agri-entrepreneurs and small enterprises are high transaction costs, high lending risk, underdeveloped digital infrastructure and a lack of credit information and financial literacy, said Bijon Islam, chief executive officer of LightCastle Partners, at a webinar organised on Thursday on the impact of and the opportunities for such inclusion.

In association with LightCastle Partners, a2i - Aspire to Innovate, organised the event. The Business Standard was the media partner of the programme. 

Bijon Islam in the keynote paper said, "The agriculture sector contributes more than 13% to Bangladesh's gross domestic product (GDP) and employs around 40% of the labour force. But only 37.2% of the people in farming are connected to formal banking channels."

For micro, small and medium enterprises, formal banking is only 28.4%, he said.

The LightCastle Partners CEO emphasised the need for including farming entrepreneurs and small enterprises in mainstream financial activities by reducing the cost of digital financial services.

Digital financial services include a broad range of services accessed and delivered through digital channels. Those services include payments, credit, savings, and insurance, while digital channels refer to the Internet, mobile phones, and ATMs.

The speakers said farming entrepreneurs and small ventures needed money, but they could not be digitally accommodated for credit for the lack of adequate and proper databases.

Lenders do not have enough information about borrowers as there is no means or scope for assessing the role of entrepreneurs in the supply chain. Therefore,  creditors are less likely to take up any lending risk, speakers said.    

Also, if a small entrepreneur gets a loan, he has to spend a substantial amount simply to draw it, which is one of the major obstacles to digital financial inclusion, they said.

Subrata Kumar, co-founder and CEO of Bhalo Social Enterprise, said that if a farmer borrowed Tk20,000-Tk30,000 using mobile financial services, he would have to pay 1.5% of the loan to collect the money.

" A policy to address such issues is urgently needed," he added.

Yasir Arafat, manager at Swisscontact Bangladesh, said that since banks do not go to char areas (riverine areas), loan sharks lend to farmers at 25%-30% interest having themselves borrowed the money from banks at a far lower rate.

"Digital financial services, in this case, can play a crucial role since the char people usually do not miss their payments on loans," he said. 

The speakers underscored capacity building and strengthening the financing ability of formal lenders, and said that stepping up credit facilities to agriculture would ultimately increase the country's GDP.

They also advocated for introducing insurance to the farming sector so that it can act as a credit guarantee means to minimise lending risk.   

Top News

Financial Service / agriculture / Farm Enterprise

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ready set go with Nima: Episode 1

Ready set go with Nima: Episode 1

1h | Videos
Covid-19 in Bangladesh: Day-1 of the strict lockdown

Covid-19 in Bangladesh: Day-1 of the strict lockdown

7h | Videos
TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

1d | Videos
Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

E-commerce: No advance payment for online merchants before product delivery

3
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook

4
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

5
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  

6
Akij group invests Tk1200cr in bakery business
Trade

Akij group invests Tk1200cr in bakery business