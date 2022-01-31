Dhaka trade fair receives export orders worth Tk138cr

TBS Report
31 January, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2022, 06:41 pm

Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam

The country has received export orders worth Tk138 crore via the 26th edition of the Dhaka International Trade Fair. 

Also, the government has earned Tk1.5 crore in vat from the month-long fair that ended today. 

The disclosure was made at the closing ceremony of the fair held at Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre in Purbachal, on the outskirts of the capital. 

Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, FBCCI President Jashim Uddin and Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh were present at the event.

It was disclosed that the fair sold products worth Tk40 crore.

Earlier on 1 January, the Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) kicked off after a one-year gap amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

