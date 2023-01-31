Dhaka Trade Fair receives $39.48 million export order

The Dhaka International Trade Fair ended Tuesday (31 January) fetching export orders worth $39.48 million.

About Tk100 crore worth of products were sold in the fair, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said at the closing ceremony of the fair today.

The minister also said that the number of visitors was around 30-35 lakh.

The 27th edition of the trade fair featured some 331 local and foreign stalls, pavilions and mini pavilions, 40% higher than the previous year.

Apart from the premier pavilions, and mini pavilions, general stalls, food courts, mini stalls, and premier stalls, the fair organised a large cafeteria to host around 500 people at a time.

Besides, BRTC buses operated from Kuril Bishwa Road to the fair venue to facilitate the visitors' commute.