Dhaka, Addis Ababa want to boost bilateral trade, investment

Economy

TBS Report
06 March, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 07:37 pm

Commerce Ministers of Bangladesh and Ethiopia have agreed to boost bilateral trade and investment by overcoming existing trade complexities.

Attending a bilateral meeting with Ethiopian Commerce and Industries Minister Melany Alebel, Tipu Munshi said Bangladesh has been advancing fast in all sectors. It exports medicine, ICT products, shipbuilding equipment, plastic, ceramic, light engineering and agri-products besides apparels, to various countries around the world. These products of Bangladesh are of global standard and low-priced.

Ethiopia will benefit from importing these products from Bangladesh aside from medicines, said Tipu Munshi as the ministry issued a press release today.

Tipu Munshi said trade between Dhaka and Addis Ababa will be facilitated if delegations from both the countries exchange commercial visits.

Melany Alebel said Bangladesh's skills and development experience could be used for Ethiopia's development.

He said Bangladesh can benefit from importing fruits, oilseed, coffee, and flowers from Ethiopia which are good in quality and comparatively more affordable here.

Addis Ababa would be a commercial hub in this region if the transport system and export-import of products are facilitated further, he added.

The work of direct flight between Dhaka and Addis Ababa has progressed significantly. It may become possible to launch the flights next June, as mentioned in the media release.

