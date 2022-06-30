Delivery time from ICD-bound port extended by 3 more months

Customs authorities have extended the delivery time for 38 types of imported goods from private Inland Container Depots (ICD) as well as Chittagong port for another three months.

The Chittagong Custom House authorities have extended the deadline to 30 September following an application by the C&F Agents Association.

In Chattogram, there are 19 private ICDs, also known as off-docks, which handle almost 95% of export goods for shipments and 38 types of import goods – rice, wheat, mustard seed, chickpeas, pulse, scraps, etc.

The ICDs work to help ease congestion at Chattogram port and facilitate the quick clearance of FCL (Full Container Load) cargo by allowing unloading or delivery from outside the port area.

Chittagong Custom House Joint Commissioner Tafshir Uddin Bhuiyan said that previously importers were asked to complete deliveries within 30 June which has been extended to 30 September following an application by C&F agents.

The letter signed by Tafshir Uddin Bhuiyan reads that in case of non-timely transfer of imported ICD containers to the respective ICDs, the deadline for delivery from within the port has been extended along with ICDs to reduce the cost of doing business for 38 types of products approved by the National Board of Revenue.

According the Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (BICDA), the 19 ICDs, also known as off-docks, can collectively store 10,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) export containers but currently over 14,000 TEU of exports-laden boxes are waiting for shipping at the ICD yards.

The association said usually it takes 2-3 days only to send a container from the ICDs to Chattogram port for loading to the vessels.