Delivery time from ICD-bound port extended by 3 more months

Economy

TBS Report
30 June, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 10:20 pm

Related News

Delivery time from ICD-bound port extended by 3 more months

TBS Report
30 June, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 10:20 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Customs authorities have extended the delivery time for 38 types of imported goods from private Inland Container Depots (ICD) as well as Chittagong port for another three months.

The Chittagong Custom House authorities have extended the deadline to 30 September following an application by the C&F Agents Association.

In Chattogram, there are 19 private ICDs, also known as off-docks, which handle almost 95% of export goods for shipments and 38 types of import goods – rice, wheat, mustard seed, chickpeas, pulse, scraps, etc.

The ICDs work to help ease congestion at Chattogram port and facilitate the quick clearance of FCL (Full Container Load) cargo by allowing unloading or delivery from outside the port area.

Chittagong Custom House Joint Commissioner Tafshir Uddin Bhuiyan said that previously importers were asked to complete deliveries within 30 June which has been extended to 30 September following an application by C&F agents.

The letter signed by Tafshir Uddin Bhuiyan reads that in case of non-timely transfer of imported ICD containers to the respective ICDs, the deadline for delivery from within the port has been extended along with ICDs to reduce the cost of doing business for 38 types of products approved by the National Board of Revenue.

According the Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (BICDA), the 19 ICDs, also known as off-docks, can collectively store 10,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) export containers but currently over 14,000 TEU of exports-laden boxes are waiting for shipping at the ICD yards.

The association said usually it takes 2-3 days only to send a container from the ICDs to Chattogram port for loading to the vessels.

Top News

inland container depots (ICD) / Chittagong Custom House / ctg port

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh ranks among the top ten countries whose citizens have sought asylum in Cyprus. Photo: Arafatul Islam/DW

How Bangladeshi migrants end up in Cyprus

9h | Panorama
Dr M Mushtuq Husain. Sketch: TBS

'We did not face an extreme crisis with Omicron. But this wave is spreading faster'

12h | Panorama
Luxury Houseboat owners distributed food, provided medical assistance, and shelter to the flood victims, till the flood waters receded Photo: Masum Billah

The first responders: How luxury houseboats became rescue centres for flood victims

13h | Panorama
Mahathir accused financial titans of seeking to reverse decades of economic development that propelled tens of millions into the middle class. Photo: Bloomberg

George Soros, Mahathir and the legacy of 1997

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shuttle train at CU: More than a mere transport

Shuttle train at CU: More than a mere transport

39m | Videos
Dhaka ranks as costliest city again in South Asia for expatriates

Dhaka ranks as costliest city again in South Asia for expatriates

1h | Videos
Kremlin hints solution to Ukraine war

Kremlin hints solution to Ukraine war

3h | Videos
Fever spread: Is it seasonal fever or Covid?

Fever spread: Is it seasonal fever or Covid?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years